High-Speed Internet on Planes: Starlink Already Installed on Over 7,000 Aircraft

·25·Technology
High-Speed Internet on Planes: Starlink Already Installed on Over 7,000 Aircraft

Starlink, led by Elon Musk, continues to implement revolutionary changes in the aviation sector. According to recent data, 41 airlines worldwide have signed contracts to equip their aircraft with high-speed satellite internet. Currently, the total number of aircraft included in this program has exceeded 7,000, taking digital communication quality on airways to a new level. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

According to the ixbt.com publication, Starlink technology is covering not only North America but also Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The list of partners includes some of the world's largest and most prestigious carriers, such as United Airlines, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Lufthansa, Hawaiian Airlines, and Air Canada. This trend shows that internet access during flights is becoming a standard service rather than a luxury.

Choice of Global Aviation Giants

In the US market, leaders such as United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and American Airlines have officially confirmed their participation in the project. In Europe, major operators like IAG and Lufthansa Group have established partnerships with Elon Musk. Emirates, frequently used by travelers from Uzbekistan, has also announced ambitious plans. The company will begin installing Starlink on Boeing 777 aircraft starting November 2025, aiming to fully equip its entire fleet by mid-2027.

Recently, Israel's EL AL airline joined this list. Following the announcement of the partnership with Starlink, the company promises to provide its passengers with seamless, low latency internet during flights. This is crucial news for travelers who work or actively use social networks on long-haul flights.

Competition and Future Plans

Competition in the market remains intense. For example, Finnair is currently choosing between several providers, including Starlink and Amazon's Project Kuiper (Project Leo). This increases competition in the satellite internet market, leading to lower service prices and improved quality.

The main advantage of the Starlink system is that it operates using low-earth orbit satellites. This ensures significantly faster communication and a more stable signal compared to traditional geostationary satellites. Below is the list of the most popular airlines that have joined the project:

  • United Airlines
  • Emirates
  • Qatar Airways
  • Lufthansa Group
  • Air Canada
  • EL AL
  • Hawaiian Airlines
According to aviation analysts, it is highly likely that such technologies will be implemented in Central Asia, including Uzbekistan, in the coming years. For now, Starlink is expanding its global coverage and becoming the most reliable partner for airlines.

StarlinkElon MuskAviationInternetTechnology
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