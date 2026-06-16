SpaceX Announces Major AI Deal: Cursor Acquired for $60 Billion

·39·Technology
SpaceX Announces Major AI Deal: Cursor Acquired for $60 Billion

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has announced a new agreement that has sent shockwaves through the tech world. The company has agreed to acquire Cursor, a startup developing AI tools for programming, in exchange for $60 billion in shares. This strategic move comes just a few days after SpaceX completed its historic IPO (Initial Public Offering) process. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports it.

The deal is aimed at strengthening the AI division within SpaceX. It is worth noting that this division was formed earlier this year as a result of a merger with Elon Musk's xAI company. According to TechCrunch, before the agreement with SpaceX, Cursor had planned to attract investments from giants such as Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive, and NVIDIA, and its market value was expected to be estimated at $50 billion.

Strategic Goals and Market Prospects

In a report presented to investors, SpaceX estimated the AI products market to be enormous, at nearly $26 trillion. This figure is nearly equal to the GDP of the USA. By acquiring Cursor, the company aims to gain a competitive advantage over the world's leading AI laboratories. The deal is expected to be fully completed in the third quarter of this year.

It should also be mentioned that SpaceX's AI direction has recently faced a number of difficulties and conflicts. In particular, the ability to create unacceptable deepfake images via the platform sparked sharp public protests. Currently, this division is being structurally reorganized, and Cursor technologies are expected to be an important foundation in this process.

Financial Terms of the Agreement

According to the initial terms announced in April, SpaceX had two choices: either acquire Cursor for $60 billion in shares, or pay a break-up fee of $10 billion if the deal were cancelled. The company chose the first option, deciding to closely link its future with AI.

The name Cursor is also familiar to Uzbek technology enthusiasts and developers. This platform is considered one of the most advanced tools in the world for automating the code-writing process and fixing errors. The acquisition of this startup by a company like SpaceX, which deals with space technologies, means that complex engineering software will also be created with the help of AI in the future.

Experts believe that this acquisition is part of Elon Musk's strategy to integrate all his projects — Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI — into a single technological ecosystem. Now, SpaceX aims not only to conquer space but also to become a leading force in the software market.

SpaceXElon MuskCursorArtificial IntelligenceIT News
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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