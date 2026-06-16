Vivo Preparing Affordable T5 Lite 5G Smartphone: 6500 mAh Battery and 120 Hz Screen

·2·Technology
Vivo Preparing Affordable T5 Lite 5G Smartphone: 6500 mAh Battery and 120 Hz Screen

China's Vivo is preparing to introduce the new T5 Lite 5G model to expand its popular T series. Although this device belongs to the affordable price segment, it is expected to attract many users with its long battery life and robust protection system. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to exclusive information published by XpertPick, the new smartphone's main advantage will be its autonomous operation. The device is equipped with a massive 6500 mAh battery, supporting 44W fast charging technology. This figure is higher than even many flagship models, ensuring the device can operate for several days without recharging.

Technical Specifications and Display Features

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G model is equipped with a 6.74-inch LCD display. A screen refresh rate of 120 Hz ensures smooth interface operation. Although the resolution is HD+, brightness reaching up to 1200 nits allows for easy reading of information even in sunny weather.

Inside the smartphone is a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. This chip guarantees stable performance for daily apps, messengers, and moderately demanding games. Memory configurations will be offered in several versions depending on user needs:

  • 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage;
  • 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage;
  • 6 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.
Regarding the camera, Vivo has avoided excessive complexity. The rear panel features a 50 MP main module, allowing for high-quality photos in daylight. The front features an 8 MP camera for video calls and selfies.

Protection and Appearance

The smartphone body is protected against dust and water splashes according to the IP65 standard. This is a significant advantage for mid-range devices. The device is 8.39 mm thick, weighs around 209 grams, and is expected to be available in Twilight Shadow and Ocean Blue colors.

In the Uzbekistan market, Vivo's T series is known for its affordability and reliability. The release of the T5 Lite 5G model could be ideal, especially for those looking for a phone with long battery life. So far, the official presentation date and price have not been disclosed, but insiders emphasize that the price will be competitive.

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