Redmi Turbo 5 Hits Global Market: Giant Battery and Long-Term Updates

Redmi, a sub-brand of the Xiaomi corporation, has introduced one of its most anticipated smartphones, the Redmi Turbo 5, to markets outside China. The device aims to outpace competitors in the mid-range segment with its technical specifications, particularly its unprecedentedly large capacity battery and long-term software support. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the international version of the smartphone (initially in the Indian market) is nearly identical to the Chinese version. The main advantage of the device is the massive battery with a capacity of 7540 mAh. Such a power source allows users several days of intensive use. It also supports 100 W fast charging and 27 W reverse wired charging technology.

Screen and Performance Capabilities

The Redmi Turbo 5 model is equipped with a 6.59-inch flat AMOLED display, providing a 1.5K resolution image. The screen refresh rate is 120 Hz, and the peak brightness reaches a record 3500 nits. This guarantees a clear image even in sunny weather. Inside the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor, ensuring high performance.

To prevent the smartphone from overheating, a 3D Ice Loop vapor chamber cooling system with an area of 5300 mm2 has been implemented. This is an important update, especially for users working with heavy games and complex graphic tasks. Redmi did not skimp on the camera either: the main module features a 50 megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor, accompanied by an 8 megapixel wide-angle lens. For selfie enthusiasts, a 20 megapixel front camera is provided.

Software and Protection Level

major operating system updates for 4 years;

security system updates for 6 years.

The new model runs under the HyperOS 3 operating system based on Android 16. Xiaomi promises long-term support for this model:

Additionally, the Redmi Turbo 5 stands out for its durability in extreme conditions. Its body is protected according to IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K standards. This means the smartphone is not only afraid of falling into water, but also of high-pressure hot water streams. Currently, the 8/256 GB version is priced around 380 dollars, and the 12/256 GB model around 410 dollars. The arrival of this model in the Uzbekistan market is expected in the coming months.