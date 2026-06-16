OneXPlayer X2 Mini Pro: Most Powerful Handheld PC with AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Unveiled

The handheld gaming device market is entering a new stage. One Netbook has officially announced its next flagship — the OneXPlayer X2 Mini Pro handheld gaming PC. This gadget is capable of outperforming not only its competitors but also many modern laptops. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The main uniqueness of the device is embodied in its internal hardware. According to ixbt.com, the OneXPlayer X2 Mini Pro is equipped with the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 388 processor. This chip combines AI capabilities and high performance, allowing it to easily run even the most demanding AAA games. A crowdfunding campaign has already started on the Indiegogo platform, with the starting price of the device set at 2,466 US dollars.

Screen and Memory Capabilities

Visual quality is a priority for gamers. Therefore, the manufacturers have installed an 8.8-inch AMOLED display in the device. The screen has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. VRR technology, which ensures image smoothness, is also supported. This prevents frame stuttering in dynamic games.

In terms of memory, the OneXPlayer X2 Mini Pro is a true record-breaker. The base model is equipped with 48 GB LPDDR5x RAM and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. In higher configurations, the RAM reaches up to 64 GB, and the permanent storage up to 2 TB. Additionally, there is an option to expand the total storage capacity up to 8 TB using an additional mini SSD and microSD cards.

Cooling System and Ergonomics

A special cooling system has been developed to tame such powerful performance. Inside the device are four copper heat pipes and two fans rotating 5,400 times per minute. During maximum loads, users can also connect the Frost Bay external liquid cooling system. This is a rare technological solution in the world of handheld devices.

Controls: Detachable gamepads with Hall sensors;

Battery: 85 Wh capacity and can be replaced during gaming;

Ports: USB 4, USB 3.2 (Type-C and Type-A), and a dedicated slot for headphones;

Weight: 719 grams without the battery.

For technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, this device remains in the premium segment due to its high price. However, its capabilities demonstrate what the future of mobile gaming will look like. Delivery of the devices to customers who have ordered is currently planned for the end of July 2026. This time interval is considered necessary for full optimization of the technology.