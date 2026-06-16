Commodore Callback 8020 for Digital Detox: Browserless Smartphone Unveiled

·1·Technology
Commodore Callback 8020 for Digital Detox: Browserless Smartphone Unveiled

The Commodore brand, renowned in the tech world for its legendary computers, has announced a surprising novelty — the Callback 8020 smartphone. This device is specifically designed for users tired of modern gadget dependency and seeking a "digital detox." The new model is expected to strike a golden mean between classic button phones and complex smartphones. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to Commodore President Peri Fraktik, the idea for the device was born from his personal experience struggling with smartphone addiction. The Callback 8020 is devoid of distracting extra functions, consolidating only the most essential communication tools. The device is designed in a "clamshell" (flip) format, reminiscent of the 2000s spirit.

Life without social networks and browsers

The main peculiarity of the smartphone is the absence of a browser, social networks, and email clients. Installing these apps is prohibited at the system level. The device runs on a Linux-based operating system (approximately Sailfish OS). Although it supports Android apps, the manufacturer has implemented restrictions to encourage users to use technology consciously.

According to ixbt.com, technically the Callback 8020 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G81 processor, 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB internal storage. Additionally, a 32 GB microSD card is included in the bundle. The device supports LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS navigation systems, making it more functional than basic phones.

Quality audio and Sony camera

Commodore engineers paid special attention to sound quality. The smartphone features an audiophile-grade digital-to-analog converter (DAC) based on ESS and Cirrus Logic chips. This allows for HD Audio and lossless music playback. High-quality wired headphones are also included in the bundle. Additionally, the device features legendary Commodore SID tones and FM-radio.

The device's screen is a 3.25-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 640 x 480 pixels. No corners were cut regarding the camera: a 48 megapixel Sony sensor was chosen as the main module. This allows users to take high-quality photos without being distracted by social networks. For nostalgia lovers, the classic "Snake" game is also installed.

The price of the new Callback 8020 smartphone is set at 500 dollars. Pre-orders begin on June 30 of this year. A 50 dollar discount is planned for customers currently on the waiting list. In the Uzbekistan market, such devices may primarily attract a narrow circle of users who value a unique style and wish to take a break from gadgets.

CommodoreSmartphoneDigital DetoxTechnologyCallback 8020
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Abror Shuhratov
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