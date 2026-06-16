New Leader in AI Gadgets Market: Plaud Revenue Surpasses $100 Million

The market for AI-powered hardware is currently going through a complex period. While many startups are failing, Plaud has created a real turning point in the industry with its innovative approach. It has been reported that the company's annual recurring revenue (ARR) has exceeded $100 million. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news provides.

Plaud primarily focuses on producing smart devices that record meetings and negotiations, converting them into text and analyzing them. To date, the company has successfully sold over 2 million devices, including the Plaud Pin and credit-card-shaped gadgets that attach to the back of smartphones. This result is considered a rare success in the AI hardware segment.

Towards a screenless future

Founder and CEO Nathan Xu noted that while most AI companies focus on software behind a monitor, Plaud chose a different path. In his view, truly important communications happen during live conversations, not via a keyboard. Therefore, the company created a screenless interface, allowing people to focus their attention on the interlocutor.

Plaud devices record conversations, generate summaries, and create lists of tasks to be completed. This has become a very convenient tool, especially for professionals and corporate clients who hold many meetings. According to TechCrunch, the bulk of the company's revenue comes specifically from subscription services.

Currently, nearly 50 percent of users are migrating from the free basic plan to paid Pro or unlimited plans. The company does not sell separate software subscriptions yet; to use paid services, the user must own a Plaud device. Last year, the $179 Plaud Pro model was introduced, and this year, the similarly priced Plaud Pin S was launched.

Competition and expansion

Plaud is developing not only physical devices but also a software ecosystem. Recently, the Plaud Teams platform for corporate clients and a desktop application for processing audio recordings of online meetings were launched. This allows the company to work not only with individual users but also with large business structures.

Plaud devices are distinguished by their compact design and long-lasting battery;

Users are provided with 300 minutes of free transcription per month;

AI automatically extracts the most important points from the conversation.

However, competition in the market is also intensifying. Brands such as Anker, Viaim, Vibe, and Pocket are also striving to establish themselves in this segment with their own AI voice recorders and smart assistants. Nevertheless, Plaud currently maintains its leadership through a business model that integrates hardware and software.