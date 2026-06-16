Mobileye Announces Launch of Robotaxi Service in USA

·21·Technology
Mobileye Announces Launch of Robotaxi Service in USA

Israel's Mobileye has announced its transition from a supplier of autonomous driving technologies to a full-scale operator. The giant, a subsidiary of Intel, plans to launch its own robotaxi service in one of the US cities by 2027. This move marks a significant turning point in the company's strategy, placing it alongside competitors like Waymo and Tesla. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

So far, Mobileye has not disclosed which specific city the service will start in. In the initial stage, throughout 2027, a fleet of 100 driverless cars will be formed. If the project is successful, the company aims to expand its fleet to 17,000 robotaxis within the next five years.

Strategic Shift and New Business Model

According to a statement by Mobileye founder and CEO Amnon Shashua, the robotaxi revolution is just beginning and has the potential to completely change the way we travel worldwide. For a long time, the company was known as a supplier of chips for computer vision and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to major auto giants like Volkswagen.

Now, the company intends to establish a presence not only in selling technology but also in the service market. To achieve this, Mobileye is creating its own new operational division. The Moovit app, owned by the company, will be used for customer interaction and order management. This integration allows the provision of a convenient and ready-made service to users.

Why Robotaxis?

In an interview as far back as 2018, Amnon Shashua emphasized that the robotaxi business is a crucial step toward creating fully autonomous vehicles for ordinary consumers. In his view, it is impossible to produce safe driverless cars for private use without perfecting the technology in real-world conditions through robotaxi services.

Interestingly, Mobileye has not yet officially confirmed which model it will use for its robotaxi fleet. The company only stated that it would collaborate with "manufacturers of platforms ready for autonomous driving." However, as noted by ixbt.com and other sources, official press releases featured a modified version of the Ora iQ electric crossover from China's Great Wall Motors.

This news may affect the relationships between Mobileye and its partners, as the company is now entering direct competition with the automakers to whom it sells its technology. Nevertheless, Mobileye management is confident that the new direction will complement the core supply business.

MobileyeRobotaxiAutonomousTechnologyIntel
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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