FIFA System Flaw: Hackers Could Have Stopped World Cup Broadcasts

·6·Technology
FIFA System Flaw: Hackers Could Have Stopped World Cup Broadcasts

It has become known that the security of the FIFA World Cup broadcasts was under serious threat. A cybersecurity researcher discovered a critical flaw in FIFA's internal systems, which would have allowed unauthorized individuals to control the images of games being broadcast worldwide. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

According to the specialist operating under the pseudonym BobDaHacker, he managed to gain access to several of FIFA's internal platforms. To do this, he simply registered as a player agent on the organization's official agent registration portal. Due to a system error, a regular user ended up with high-level privileges.

The root cause of the problem was a deficiency in FIFA's backend API system, which failed to verify whether a user had the right to access specific data. As a result, the researcher gained the ability to seize control not only of the database but also of the television broadcast management system.

Broadcasts and commentator screens at risk

According to TechCrunch, this vulnerability would have allowed an attacker to change what viewers worldwide saw on their screens and the information on commentators' monitors. The researcher noted that a hacker could have established control over all cameras simultaneously and replaced the broadcast with an entirely different video.

"A single attacker could have taken over all cameras at once. A hacker had the ability to fill the entire FIFA World Cup broadcast with prank videos or any other content," BobDaHacker wrote on his blog. This situation could have easily become the largest cyberattack in the history of sports broadcasting.

The researcher reported the discovered flaw on Tuesday evening. FIFA officials responded quickly to the situation and fixed the error within a few hours. However, the organization has not officially acknowledged the report and has not expressed gratitude to the cybersecurity specialist.

So far, FIFA has not responded to media inquiries regarding this incident. This event once again demonstrates how vulnerable large sporting events and their digital infrastructure are to cyberattacks. Such security measures are also important for football fans in Uzbekistan, as the quality and continuity of international broadcasts depend directly on these systems.

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