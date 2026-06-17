The reusable Cargo Dragon spacecraft of SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has successfully completed its latest mission and returned to Earth. The capsule made a soft landing in the Pacific Ocean, south of San Diego, off the coast of California. The conclusion of this mission is a critical event for international space research, as it delivered the results of unique experiments conducted in space. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

After completing its orbital flight, the ship descended to the water surface using a special parachute system. Following the landing at 05:08 local time, a SpaceX recovery ship arrived at the designated area to retrieve the capsule. According to ixbt.com, the spacecraft brought back approximately 1.6 tons of valuable cargo to Earth.

Scientific Research and Unique Opportunities

The bulk of the returned cargo consists of samples from scientific experiments conducted by the International Space Station (ISS) crew. It is worth noting that Cargo Dragon is currently the only cargo ship in the world capable of returning materials from the ISS to Earth. Other cargo ships typically burn up in the dense layers of the atmosphere, demonstrating the superiority of SpaceX technology.

The spacecraft arrived at the station on May 17 of this year as part of the CRS-34 mission. At that time, it delivered 2.3 tons of food, essential tools, and scientific equipment to space. After remaining docked to the station for several weeks, the ship has now fully completed its mission and handed over laboratory results to specialists.

Currently, an international crew of seven people continues its activities on the International Space Station. The team includes Roskosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, Sergey Mikaev, and Andrey Fedyaev, NASA astronauts Christopher Williams, Jessica Meir, and Jack Hathaway, as well as Sophie Adeno representing ESA (European Space Agency).

Such regular flights in the field of space exploration ensure not only technological progress but also the stability of international cooperation. The reusability of the Cargo Dragon spacecraft significantly reduces the cost of space flights, which may open doors to new opportunities in space research for developing countries like Uzbekistan in the future.