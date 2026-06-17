Former SpaceX engineer applies rocket technology to geothermal energy

Critical Energy, a startup founded by a former SpaceX engineer, has raised $22 million to revolutionize the geothermal energy sector. The company aims to increase the efficiency of renewable energy sources by creating modular turbines based on rocket engine principles. This project is expected to be a significant step in meeting the world's growing demand for electricity. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the potential of geothermal energy worldwide is estimated at 42 terawatts. This figure is twice the total amount of energy consumed by humanity last year. As reported by TechCrunch, Critical Energy aims to fill the main technological gap in tapping into this vast resource — the lack of flexible and compact turbines.

From rocket technology to energy

The startup's founder and CEO, Spencer Jackson, previously worked at SpaceX on Falcon Heavy, Starship, and Raptor rocket engines. Drawing on his experience, he proposes manufacturing turbines in a modular format in factory settings. Currently, assembling large turbines for geothermal plants on-site takes months or even years. Critical Energy is working to accelerate and reduce the cost of this process.

The raised funds will be directed toward building the company's first 2.5 MW project. Jackson notes that geothermal energy could surpass nuclear fusion and fission technologies in the near future. "Geothermal energy will beat them by a wide margin. In four to five years, we plan to deliver several gigawatts of power per year," he says.

Solution for data centers

The development of geothermal energy is particularly important for tech giants. According to recent reports, modern geothermal technologies could power two-thirds of newly built data centers by 2030. This meets the need for a stable energy source in the era of AI and cloud computing.

Critical Energy intends to apply the strategy used by Tesla and SpaceX in manufacturing its devices: establishing in-house production for all components over time. For now, some parts are purchased from external markets, but since the turbomachinery components are similar to rocket engines, their production has begun in specialized workshops.

The company's first geothermal plant is expected to launch in 2027. It will be installed in a location similar to existing geothermal regions in Iceland or Northern California. The startup's long-term plan is ambitious — to produce turbines with a capacity of 300 gigawatts per year by 2045. This could be decisive in the global transition away from fossil fuels.