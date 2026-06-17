Pinterest Introduces New AI-Powered Ask Pinterest Shopping App

Pinterest has launched an experimental app called Ask Pinterest to further simplify the product search and shopping process for users. This platform uses AI to engage in conversations, providing users with personalized recommendations and answers to complex queries. This step indicates the company's transition from a traditional visual search system to interactive chatbot-style services. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news provides.

The new app utilizes the "Taste Graph" system, which serves as Pinterest's internal database. This system analyzes users' interests, aesthetic tastes, and previously saved "Pins" to suggest the most suitable products. Currently, Ask Pinterest is open to a limited group of users, serving as a testing ground for the company to try new technologies without affecting the main app.

New Opportunities in Shopping and Design

Ask Pinterest is designed to solve complex tasks that simple search systems cannot handle. For example, a user can ask the app for step-by-step help in planning a dinner party or furnishing a room in a specific style. The AI not only shows products but also provides advice based on the user's previous interactions and saved collections.

Company representatives noted that operating Ask Pinterest as a standalone app ensures it does not impact the main platform's interface. If this experiment is successful, its features are expected to be integrated into the main Pinterest app in the future. Through this, the company aims to compete with giants like Google, Meta, and Shopify in the AI-driven e-commerce market.

New Tools for Advertisers

Alongside the new app, Pinterest announced several updates for advertisers. Specifically, the Pinterest Model Context Protocol (MCP) and other AI-powered marketing tools were introduced. These technologies help brands target their campaigns more precisely and create content with a higher probability of purchase.

According to TechCrunch and other tech publications, these updates were announced ahead of the "Cannes Lions" international festival in France. This year, the main theme of the event is expected to be the role of AI in advertising and marketing. Pinterest is focusing on training models using its own proprietary data, making its recommendations more accurate and domain-specific than general bots like ChatGPT.

For users in Uzbekistan, Pinterest is primarily a key source for design, fashion, and interior ideas. The wide release of tools like Ask Pinterest will allow users to effectively use AI when furnishing their homes or creating a personal style. So far, no specific dates have been given for when the full version of the app will launch globally.