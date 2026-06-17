Special SIM Cards for Children Being Introduced in Russia: New Regulations Approved

The Federation Council of the Russian Federation has approved a new bill aimed at combating cyber fraud. This document introduces the concept of a "children's" SIM card to the communications sector and establishes a separate procedure for their registration. This measure was developed to protect the younger generation from dangerous online content and financial scams. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the new law, parents or guardians who registered the SIM card can notify the mobile operator that a child is using the number. Following such a notification, the phone number will be officially transferred to the "children's" category. This allows operators to apply special security filters for this subscriber.

Security Measures and Restrictions

As stated in the document, the Russian government will determine the specific rules for providing services for "children's" SIM cards. Expected changes include restricting access to websites deemed harmful to children, automatically prohibiting paid subscriptions, and setting limits for calls and SMS messages.

Experts believe that the introduction of such a system will help parents remotely monitor their children's activities in the digital world and prevent unexpected expenses. The relevance of this law is increased by the recent rise in cases where minors are lured into paid services through various games or social networks.

According to ixbt.com, this initiative involves not only technical restrictions but also the protection of children's personal data. It is expected that spam calls of an advertising nature and suspicious links sent to SIM cards registered as children's numbers will be strictly controlled.

While digital security is also on the agenda in Uzbekistan, such experiences in neighboring countries could serve as an interesting example for local experts and legislators. Currently, mobile operators in our country offer various parental control apps, but a special SIM card status at the legislative level has not yet been introduced.

Once the new regulations come into force, Russian mobile operators will need to review their tariff plans and integrate special technical solutions designed for children. This will lead to the formation of a new segment in the telecommunications market.