Moscow Metro Switches from Foreign Software to Linux

·1·Technology
Moscow Metro Switches from Foreign Software to Linux

The Moscow Metro has launched a large-scale project to migrate its entire information and ticketing infrastructure to the Astra Linux operating system developed in Russia. This strategic move is aimed at reducing the transport system's dependence on foreign technologies and strengthening cybersecurity. According to CNews, tens of thousands of devices will begin operating on the new platform within the next three years. This is reported by Ixbt.com report says.

As part of the project, cash registers, ticket vending machines, information terminals, and turnstiles used daily by passengers will be fully updated. Desktop, Server, and Embedded versions of Astra Linux were chosen as the unified software platform. This allows the metro to integrate both internal servers and small passenger-facing devices into a single ecosystem.

Issues of technological independence and security

According to information provided by Group Astra, the first stage of the project has been successfully completed. By 2025, the metro has acquired licenses for various versions of the operating system. Particular emphasis is placed on the Embedded version designed for embedded systems and self-service terminals. In the future, more than 6,000 payment devices and all turnstiles are planned to be migrated to this system.

Representatives of the Moscow government emphasized that the transition to the new system is not only a political or economic necessity but a technical one. Against the backdrop of foreign software vendors leaving the market, ensuring the stable operation of critical infrastructure objects like transport has become a priority. All newly installed devices will now be equipped with Astra Linux by default.

In the context of Uzbekistan, the issue of digitizing transport systems and using local solutions is also relevant. In the Tashkent Metro, payment systems and monitoring processes have been gradually modernized in recent years. The Russian experience shows that large megapolises prefer to rely on open-source or national operating systems to prevent unexpected technological disruptions.

Changes in other cities

These changes in Moscow are serving as a model for other large cities in Russia. For example, the Saint Petersburg Metro is also preparing to migrate its turnstiles to local software. Work there is expected to be completed by March 2027. Experts believe that such a mass migration will further strengthen the position of Linux-based systems in the transport sector.

Overall, this project aims to achieve the following goals:

  • Ending dependence on foreign software vendors;
  • Increasing the resilience of critical infrastructure to cyberattacks;
  • Simplifying centralized software updates and management;
  • Extending the service life of equipment through an optimized OS.
Upon completion of the project, the Moscow Metro is expected to become one of the largest transport networks in the world running on a Linux system. This will serve as a foundation for the wider implementation of intelligent transport systems in the future.

TechnologyLinuxMetroSoftwareAstra Linux
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