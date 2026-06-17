Important stage begins at the second unit of Turkey's Akkuyu NPP

In the Mersin province of Turkey, one of the most critical stages of construction at the second unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has begun: the welding of the main circulation pipeline. This process is comparable to creating the 'blood vessels' of the reactor's heart, ensuring safe and stable operation. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

In this project implemented by the Russian state corporation Rosatom, specialists must weld a total of 32 joints. Nearly 260 tons of pipes and metal structures will be installed during the construction process. The total length of the pipes exceeds 150 meters, occupying a central place in the plant's technological system.

Technological complexity and safety measures

The main circulation pipeline ensures the movement of the heat-transfer fluid between the reactor, steam generators, and main circulation pumps. Once the NPP is operational, desalinated water will circulate through these pipes under a pressure of 160 atmospheres and a temperature of 330 degrees. Therefore, extremely high requirements are placed on the welding quality.

According to Rosatom, each welded seam has a special marking, allowing full tracking of its preparation, inspection, and acceptance history. Upon completion, each joint will undergo ultrasonic, capillary, and radiographic testing to prevent any microscopic defects.

In the next stage, the welded seams will undergo high-temperature thermal treatment. In the final stage, the inner surface of the pipes will be coated with a special layer to protect against corrosion. This measure guarantees the durability of the pipes in an aggressive environment for decades.

Importance for regional energy

Akkuyu is the first nuclear power plant in Turkey's history, featuring four units equipped with VVER-1200 reactors of the 3+ generation based on Russian design. Each unit has a capacity of 1200 MW. The full-capacity launch of the project is expected to be a significant step in strengthening Turkey's energy independence.

As a reminder, it was previously reported that fuel simulators were loaded into the plant's first unit. According to specialists' plans, the trial launch of the first unit is scheduled for the autumn of this year. The Akkuyu project is considered one of the largest energy facilities not only for Turkey but for the entire region.