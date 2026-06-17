Yandex Pay users can now exchange Plus points for cash

·18·Technology
Yandex Pay users can now exchange Plus points for cash

Yandex Pay, the financial service of the Yandex ecosystem, has introduced a significant update to its loyalty program. Now, platform users can withdraw accumulated Plus points as cash to their accounts. This capability significantly expands the service's utility, turning virtual bonuses into real financial assets. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Previously, points earned for purchases made via the Yandex Pay card could only be spent within the company's ecosystem services — for example, on platforms like Yandex Go taxi, Yandex Eats, or Yandex Market. The new function removes this restriction, allowing points to be directed toward daily expenses, payments in cafes, and shops.

Exchange rate and main terms

According to ixbt.com, the conversion rate for points is set at 1 to 1: meaning 1 point equals 1 ruble. However, to use this service, the user must meet certain requirements. Specifically, the ability to cash out points is open only to users who have reached the "Gold" level in the "Svoi Plusy" loyalty program and have verified their identity.

The mechanism for using the service is also unique: the user selects a purchase made within the last 30 days with a value higher than 100 units via the app and presses the "Compensate" button. After that, the points are deducted from the account, and funds equal to their value are returned to the user's card.

Restrictions and exceptions

The new system also has certain restrictions, which include the following:

  • The maximum amount that can be compensated in one month is limited to 10,000 units;
  • Points cannot be returned for utility payments (housing and communal services) and mobile communications expenses;
  • An active Yandex Plus subscription is required.
This news is expected to intensify competition between digital ecosystems. Given that Yandex services are widely popular in the Uzbekistan market, such financial flexibility could also trigger the expansion of regional features in the future. For now, this function is being tested in main markets and is seen as one of the most effective ways to incentivize loyal customers.

According to experts, the ability to convert virtual points into real money will further increase users' interest in using Yandex Pay as their primary payment method. This, in turn, provides an advantage in competition with other major players in the banking and fintech sector.

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Abror Shuhratov
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