Russian engineers have developed a new electronic warfare system called "Volna Kupol Garant" designed to disrupt the operation of the Starlink satellite communication system. This complex disables the ability of space-based hardware to establish communication with ground users by transmitting special "parasitic" signals. This was reported by Dmitry Kuzyakin, chief designer of the Center for Complex Unmanned Solutions (SKBR). According to Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the expert, the "Volna Kupol Garant" system is not limited to cutting the communication channel between a drone and a satellite. Its primary task is to effectively "blind" the Starlink satellite itself in the radio spectrum. As a result, the space-based device cannot receive or recognize user signals coming from the ground.

Technical Capabilities and Operating Principle

The "Volna Kupol Garant" system is a powerful complex equipped with a phased array antenna. According to ixbt.com, this technology was developed in response to the use of the satellite constellation for strikes against Russia. The system reduces the satellite's sensitivity, depriving it of the ability to process data.

It is known that the Starlink project by Elon Musk's SpaceX was originally created for civilian purposes. It serves to provide high-speed internet to remote areas where traditional cable internet or mobile communication is unavailable. However, in recent years, this network has been widely used in military zones for controlling combat drones and establishing communications.

Geopolitical and Technological Conflict

Dmitry Kuzyakin emphasized that if the California-based company takes no measures against the military use of its system, the use of such electronic warfare tools becomes a necessity. Such technologies demonstrate the growing importance of satellite communication in modern warfare.

As a reminder, reports previously emerged that Starlink began providing satellite data transmission services in Ukraine in cooperation with operators "Kyivstar" and Veon. The deployment of the new system by Russia could pose a serious technical challenge to space-based global internet networks.

Currently, Starlink is the largest satellite constellation in the world. Russia's new development is expected to test the stability of this network. Specialists evaluate this conflict as a new stage in the "technological race between space and earth."