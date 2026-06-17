Anthropic Fights Climate Crisis: AI Giant Joins Frontier Coalition

Anthropic, one of the leading startups in the field of artificial intelligence, has become the first AI company to join the Frontier climate coalition. This step is seen as an important strategic move to reduce the increasing energy consumption and negative environmental impact resulting from the rapid development of AI technologies. According to TechCrunch and ixbt.com, Anthropic has taken on part of a new $915 million financial package. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news says.

The Frontier coalition was established by tech giants such as Stripe, Google, and Shopify to support technologies for removing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere. With Anthropic joining the ranks, the coalition's total fund has nearly doubled, reaching $1.8 billion. To date, Frontier has signed contracts worth $700 million to remove 1.8 million tons of carbon across more than 50 projects.

Artificial Intelligence and Environmental Responsibility

In recent years, training and maintaining AI models, particularly systems like ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude bots, have required massive amounts of electricity. This has led to an expansion of the "ecological footprint" of tech companies. Anthropic had not previously released sustainability reports, but joining Frontier marks its first serious step in the fight against climate change.

Companies purchase carbon removal credits through Frontier. This mechanism is similar to profit and loss in balance sheets, allowing a company to offset the amount of harmful gases it emits by using carbon re-absorbed from the atmosphere. This is especially critical for sectors like aviation, which are currently difficult to make entirely "green".

New Strategy: Quality Over Quantity

Frontier announced that it is now changing its strategy to focus on larger and more efficient technologies rather than funding many small projects. According to the new direction, priority will be given to projects capable of removing at least 1 billion metric tons (gigaton) of CO2 per year. The list of technologies supported by the coalition includes:

Direct Air Capture (DAC);

Carbon sequestration by accelerating the natural weathering of mountain rocks;

Gas absorption by reducing ocean water acidity;

Production of bio-oils and biomass utilization.

Experts believe that the entry of companies like Anthropic into this field will stimulate the formation of a new carbon removal industry. However, Frontier representatives emphasize that these projects will not be funded indefinitely. Every startup signing a new contract must prove it can become self-sufficient in the future without government subsidies.

Such global initiatives are also of great importance for regions sensitive to climate change, such as Uzbekistan. The increasing environmental responsibility of global tech corporations will create the foundation for the digital economy to develop without harming the environment.