New Name in Space: Asteroid Named Howaiho in Honor of Heroic Firefighter

The International Astronomical Union's Committee on Small Body Nomenclature has officially decided to name asteroid 34871 Howaiho. This decision was made to immortalize the memory of firefighter Ho Waiho, who perished in the line of duty during a tragic fire in Hong Kong. This is another example of the tradition of naming celestial objects as symbols of human courage and sacrifice. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The initiative to name this asteroid was proposed by Canadian amateur astronomer William Yon Kwun Yu. The scientist, originally from Hong Kong and currently active in the USA, first discovered this celestial body on October 18, 2001. Years later, he decided to link his discovery to the name of a person who showed heroism in his homeland.

The most terrible fire tragedy in Hong Kong's history

The fire that claimed the life of Ho Waiho occurred in late November 2025 at the Wang Fuk Court residential complex in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong. The disaster, which lasted several days, engulfed seven of the eight high-rise buildings in the complex. As a result, 1,736 apartments were completely destroyed, and nearly 5,000 residents were left homeless. 168 people perished in the terrible event, including Ho Waiho, who was the only rescuer to die.

Experts note that this fire was recorded as the most damaging event in residential buildings in Hong Kong's history. The rapid spread of the fire was caused by renovation work being carried out in the buildings. Construction nets installed on the facades and flammable materials allowed the fire to spread across several floors in an instant.

Safety rules and cosmic recognition

According to preliminary investigation data, serious violations of safety rules at the site expanded the scale of the tragedy. According to Ixbt.com, Ho Waiho risked his life while saving people trapped in the fire and remained faithful to his duty until the last moment. His courage is now recognized not only on Earth but also in space.

The process of naming asteroids consists of complex scientific stages, where the discoverer's proposal and the conclusion of the International Astronomical Union play an important role. As the asteroid Howaiho now orbits the solar system, it will remind humanity of heroes who sacrificed their lives for others. Such measures are of great importance in drawing conclusions from tragic events and appreciating the work of dedicated professionals.