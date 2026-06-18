AI Dependency: World Leaders Concerned Over US Tech Restrictions

·4·Technology
AI Dependency: World Leaders Concerned Over US Tech Restrictions

During the G7 summit, world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed serious concerns over the US monopoly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and the ability to shut down these technologies at any time. According to the Financial Times, this issue has become more urgent following the Donald Trump administration's ban on exporting the latest models from Anthropic. This is reported by Techcrunch.com report says.

During a lunch attended by G7 leaders, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the US government could "press a button at any time and shut down the system." He believes such unexpected restrictions would not only harm the European economy but also erode trust in American technology companies.

The issue of digital sovereignty

These concerns were triggered by the Donald Trump administration's ban on exporting Anthropic's Mythos 5 and Fable 5 models due to national security reasons. The export was halted after Amazon warned the White House that security guardrails in these models could be bypassed. Although experts state that other open models possess similar characteristics, the restrictions remain in place.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasized that democratic nations must have unrestricted access to advanced AI models to protect their critical infrastructure. According to him, the disruption of global technological chains by the decision of a single state threatens international stability.

"Trusted Partners" system

As a way out of the situation, the creation of a special "trusted partners" scheme among G7 nations is being proposed. Under this system, countries outside the US would have the right to use advanced technologies from companies like Anthropic and OpenAI without US restrictions. A primary condition could be that these technologies are used for protection against rivals such as China.

Aidan Gomez, head of Canada's Cohere, noted that dependency on a few large tech giants undermines the resilience of states. He pointed out that digital sovereignty is not just about market competition, but about who will control economic security in the coming decades.

Currently, Europe and other regions are striving to create their own independent AI models. However, because American companies are technologically far ahead, the international community is currently forced to rely on US infrastructure. According to TechCrunch analysts, if Washington does not guarantee access to its models, international clients will begin seeking ways to abandon American technologies.

Artificial IntelligenceUSAG7AnthropicDonald Trump
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