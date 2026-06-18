Anthropic Outpaces OpenAI in Corporate Market for the First Time

Competition in the field of AI has reached a new stage: as of the end of May, Anthropic has managed to surpass its main competitor, OpenAI, in the share of business spending for the first time. According to data from the Ramp platform, Anthropic's share of funds spent by corporate clients on AI services reached 41%, while OpenAI's indicator was 39.5%. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The company's success is attributed particularly to the high demand for the Claude Opus model family. Enterprises are extensively using these models via API for programming and complex analytical tasks. Against the backdrop of growing financial indicators, Anthropic attracted $65 billion in investment, and the company's total valuation was estimated at $965 billion. Additionally, following its first profitable quarter, the company is preparing for an IPO (Initial Public Offering).

Conflict with the White House and Export Restrictions

Despite successful financial indicators, Anthropic faced a serious regulatory dispute with the US government. The administration of US President Donald Trump sent an official demand to the company to restrict the use of new models. Specifically, non-US citizens, including the company's own foreign employees, are prohibited from using the Mythos 5 and Fable 5 models.

Following this pressure, Anthropic was forced to withdraw these models from the market. While officially explained by export restrictions, industry experts link this to vulnerabilities in the security systems of the Fable 5 model. Previously, the company itself had limited access to its most powerful models, expressing concern that they could be used to search for software bugs or for dangerous purposes.

Conflicts with the government have deeper roots. In March of this year, the US administration included Anthropic in the list of high-risk suppliers for the supply chain. This was caused by the company's refusal to provide its models for the creation of mass surveillance systems and autonomous weapons.

Future Uncertainties and IPO Prospects

Currently, the corporate sector continues to invest in reliable models like Claude Opus. For business representatives, the increase in productivity provided by AI remains more important than political pressure. However, the political situation surrounding Anthropic may cast a shadow over the company's plans to go public.

Experts note that the simultaneous occurrence of business growth and political pressure creates uncertainty for investors. On one hand, the company is gaining technological leadership, while on the other, it must endure complex regulatory processes under state control. This will be one of the main factors affecting the company's market value ahead of the future IPO.