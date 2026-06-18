Max Messenger Restores Notifications for iPhone Users

·3·Technology
Max Messenger Restores Notifications for iPhone Users

Users of Russia's Max messenger can now restore lost notifications on iPhone devices. The app, which was removed from the Apple Store and faced restrictions, is now restoring its functionality using web technologies. This was reported by the ixbt.com publication. Regarding this, Ixbt.com reports that.

As a reminder, on June 3 of this year, the Max app was officially removed from the Apple App Store. At that time, Apple explained this decision by citing current sanction restrictions. As a result, not only was the ability to download the app closed, but notifications for new messages in installed apps also stopped working.

Instructions for enabling notifications

Currently, to restore notifications, users are required to use a special web version of the messenger. The process is carried out via the Safari browser. First, the user must visit web.max.ru and authorize using their phone number.

After logging in, click the "Share" button at the bottom of the Safari browser, then select "Add to Home Screen" from the menu. After that, a separate icon for the messenger will appear on the iPhone desktop and it will start working like a standalone app.

When logging back into the system via the newly created shortcut, the device will ask the user for permission to send notifications. If this request is confirmed, information about new messages will begin to appear on the screen just like in regular apps. This method allows bypassing Apple's store restrictions.

This situation once again proves the growing importance of PWA (Progressive Web Apps) technology in the tech world. This experience may also be interesting for users in Uzbekistan, as web solutions like this remain the only option when some banking and finance apps are deleted due to sanctions.

So far, Apple has not taken drastic measures against this method, although it is possible that the company may limit the capabilities of web apps in the future, citing ecosystem security. Nevertheless, the Max messenger team is utilizing all technical possibilities to retain its audience.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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