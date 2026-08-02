Mourinho saw 3 different faces of Real in the match against Fiorentina
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In their first major pre-season test, Real Madrid played out a 2:2 draw with Fiorentina. However, rather than the final result, Jose Mourinho was more interested in the three different faces the team displayed throughout the match.
The Portuguese specialist stated that he saw a fresh Real, a fatigued Real, and a Real that regained control of the game despite severe exhaustion. The latter situation left a particularly strong impression on him.
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