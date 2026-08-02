MLS matches: Lionel Messi's return and other results

·19·Sport
MLS matches: Lionel Messi's return and other results

Saturday night's matches in Major League Soccer (MLS) provided fans with plenty of excitement. In particular, while public attention was largely focused on Lionel Messi's return to the pitch, other key matches in the Western Conference also significantly impacted the standings. According to Goal.com, the weekend's highlights included the star player coming off the bench and performances by the league's leading teams, reports Goal.com reports Goal.com.

Inter Miami tried to keep information regarding Lionel Messi's physical condition and his return to the squad a secret until the very end. The Argentine forward, who resumed full training in the middle of the week, started Saturday's match on the bench. He was brought onto the pitch in the 52nd minute when his team was leading 2:1. However, the anticipated brilliant displays did not materialize this time, and the match ended somewhat disappointingly for the team.

Lionel Messi's unfortunate return

Upon entering the pitch, the opposing defenders left Lionel Messi almost no open space and closely monitored his movements. Near the end of the game, with the score tied at 2:2, the opponent's defense made a mistake, presenting him with a favorable scoring opportunity. However, shooting with his weaker right foot, the forward sent the ball over the crossbar.

In this match, Inter Miami did not leave a very convincing impression in terms of their overall play. Luis Suárez scored a brilliant goal, and Noah Allen also got his name on the scoresheet. Nevertheless, defensive errors and a conceded free-kick in the dying moments prevented them from securing the win. Lionel Messi, who usually rescues the team in such situations, was unable to fully showcase his capabilities this time.

Key clashes in the Western Conference

The match between LAFC and Vancouver, considered among the most complete and strongest teams in the Western Conference, was one of the marquee fixtures of the round. Neighboring each other in the standings, these teams demonstrated they were evenly matched. Vancouver continues its steady form following last season's MLS Cup final. Meanwhile, on the LAFC side, Son Heung-min's effective performances have further strengthened the team's attacking line.

Additionally, other interesting events were observed during Saturday's MLS lineup. Each match provided an opportunity to reassess the teams' prospects ahead of the championship playoffs. As the league enters the decisive phase of the season, every single point is worth its weight in gold.

Lionel MessiInter MiamiMLSFootballLAFC
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