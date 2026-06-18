Major App Store Scam: How the Genesis Tech Network Was Exposed

·192·Technology
Major App Store Scam: How the Genesis Tech Network Was Exposed

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit against Genesis Tech, one of the largest fraud networks in the mobile app market. This case demonstrates how complex and systematic the deception of users through subscription services has become in the modern technology world. The company is accused of illegally misappropriating hundreds of millions of dollars through a network of shell companies. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

According to FTC data, Genesis Tech used dozens of subsidiaries registered in Cyprus and operating in Ukraine to hide its true identity. This network included fitness apps such as MadMuscles, Harna, and Unimeal, services like PDF Guru and PDF Master, as well as the Nebula astrology and Wisey productivity apps. Five main subsidiaries alone generated nearly $250 million in revenue from 2023 to mid-2025.

Complex Concealment Scheme

This fraud network used extremely cunning methods to bypass the control systems of tech giants like Apple and Google. Genesis Tech constantly opened new legal entities and merchant accounts. In this way, they managed to evade anti-fraud monitoring programs for years. Funds were then vanished through various international transfers.

According to ixbt.com, in the 12-month period ending September 2025, total transactions through all PayPal accounts associated with the company reached $700 million. These figures confirm the vast scale of the fraud and the serious financial damage caused to ordinary users.

Impossibility of Unsubscribing

The main danger of Genesis Tech apps lay in their "trap" style of operation. Services were offered to users for free or at a very low price, but expensive subscriptions were automatically activated upon registration. Worst of all, the unsubscribe button was intentionally removed or hidden from the apps and websites. In many cases, money was deducted from customers for additional services without their permission, or they were charged twice for a single purchase.

This situation serves as an important warning for users in Uzbekistan as well. Such "smart" fraud schemes are increasing in the App Store and Google Play stores. Experts recommend checking the developer before downloading any app and avoiding linking bank cards to suspicious subscriptions. The case is currently being heard in the Northern District Court of California, where a group of individuals, including executives Stamatis Skianis and Oksana Kucher, are expected to be held accountable.

TechnologyFraudAppsAppleGoogle
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Prominent Investor Roelof Botha Joins SpaceX Board of DirectorsProminent Investor Roelof Botha Joins SpaceX Board of DirectorsToday, 20:58When Life on Earth Will End: Scientists Recalculate the Biosphere's DeadlineWhen Life on Earth Will End: Scientists Recalculate the Biosphere's DeadlineToday, 20:55New Era for Russian Airports: Pulkovo Launches Unmanned Vehicles for the First TimeNew Era for Russian Airports: Pulkovo Launches Unmanned Vehicles for the First TimeToday, 20:27AI and Costs: Companies Struggle to Calculate Expected ReturnsAI and Costs: Companies Struggle to Calculate Expected ReturnsToday, 20:22Snap Unveils New AR Glasses: Price and Stock DropSnap Unveils New AR Glasses: Price and Stock DropToday, 20:22Xiaomi introduces first portable Mijia coffee machine for on-the-go brewingXiaomi introduces first portable Mijia coffee machine for on-the-go brewingToday, 19:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released