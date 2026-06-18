Xiaomi introduces first portable Mijia coffee machine for on-the-go brewing

·33·Technology
Xiaomi introduces first portable Mijia coffee machine for on-the-go brewing

Xiaomi, known in the technology world for its extensive ecosystem, has unveiled its next innovative device. The new portable coffee machine released under the Mijia brand now allows coffee lovers to enjoy their favorite drinks anywhere — whether on a long journey or in the heart of nature. This compact device is attracting attention not only for its convenience but also for its technical capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports says.

According to the ixbt.com publication, the new device has been announced as open for pre-orders in the Chinese market. While the official price is set at 799 yuan (approximately 118 dollars), early buyers can get it at a discount for 559 yuan (approximately 88 dollars). For technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, this gadget is expected to arrive soon via international marketplaces.

Technical Specifications and Design

The Mijia portable coffee machine has ultra-compact dimensions: its height is 24.5 cm and its diameter is only 7.15 cm. These dimensions allow it to be carried in a bag like a regular thermos. The main advantage of the device is its powerful pump capable of providing 20 bar pressure. This indicator is close to the level of professional coffee machines, serving to fully reveal the taste and aroma of the coffee.

The device is universal, compatible with both special capsules and ground coffee. According to the manufacturer, it takes only 45 seconds to prepare a hot or cold drink. This is a very important factor for modern users who value their time.

Autonomy and Charging

Three batteries with a total capacity of 7500 mAh are installed inside the gadget. The device charges at 45 W via a modern USB-C port. The energy recovery process is also quite fast: 30 minutes are enough to charge from 20 percent to 80 percent, while a full charge takes 80 minutes. Additionally, it can be powered using a Power Bank.

The energy consumption of the device may vary depending on the usage style:

  • If preheated water is poured into the device, up to 400 cups of coffee can be prepared on a single charge;
  • If the coffee machine needs to heat the water itself, the power is sufficient for approximately 3 cups of drink;
  • The body is protected against moisture and dust according to the IP55 standard.

In conclusion, this novelty from Xiaomi is a perfect fit for supporters of an active lifestyle and travelers. The portable coffee machine is expected to appear on the global market soon and start a new trend in coffee culture.

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