AI and Costs: Companies Struggle to Calculate Expected Returns

While interest in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies has reached its peak in Silicon Valley today, large corporations are facing serious challenges in analyzing the economic efficiency of these innovations. Initial excitement is now being replaced by issues of precise calculation and cost optimization. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

Tiffany Luck, a partner at the NEA venture fund, noted on TechCrunch's Equity podcast that many companies are encountering unexpected financial hurdles in implementing AI tools. The "tokenmaxxing" trend (maximizing AI capabilities) that became popular earlier this year has now collided with budget constraints. For instance, reports that Uber exhausted its annual AI budget within a few months have left industry experts concerned.

The situation is so serious that some organizations have been forced to reduce licenses for advanced neural networks like Claude for their employees. Meta has even shut down its internal leaderboard. This indicates that even tech giants have not yet found the balance between the funds spent on AI and the actual return on investment (ROI).

Contradiction between investments and real results

According to Tiffany Luck, new opportunities are opening up for startups. Companies are no longer just looking to buy an AI model, but are seeking tools to monitor the costs of this technology and measure its efficiency. This shows a shifting approach to artificial intelligence in the business world.

In the Uzbekistan market, local companies and banks are also gradually integrating ChatGPT and other generative models into their systems. However, international experience shows that simply launching the system is not enough. The cost paid for every request and processed piece of data (token) must serve the company's benefit in the long term.

Experts also predict that personal agents and "magic moments" created for consumers will be the main drivers of the AI market in the future. But to achieve this goal, companies must first revise their financial strategies and accurately calculate the return on AI investments.

In conclusion, the era of artificial intelligence is moving from the "hype" stage to the stage of real economic analysis. In the coming years, the winners in the market will not be those who simply implemented the technology, but those who used it wisely and cost-effectively.