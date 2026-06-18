Whoosh Service Continues to Grow: Micromobility Market Enters New Stage

Demand for kicksharing services in Russia and CIS countries continues to grow steadily. In particular, the Whoosh service recorded significant positive dynamics in its operational activities by the end of May 2026. These indicators demonstrate that the role of electric scooters in the urban transport system is becoming increasingly established. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the total number of trips made in the first five months of this year increased by 15 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 17.8 million. This growth rate is observed not only within Russia but also in other CIS countries where the company operates. This indicates that micromobility services are becoming popular on a regional scale.

A New Efficiency-Oriented Strategy

Company representatives emphasized that this season the main focus is not simply on expanding the scooter fleet in quantitative terms, but on increasing the efficiency of existing resource utilization. The change in strategy has allowed for an increase in the daily turnover of each transport unit and more precise placement of equipment in high-demand areas.

As a result of this approach, the average number of trips per active user increased by 11 percent. This means that users have begun to use scooters more as a regular daily means of transport rather than just for leisure purposes. The number of registered accounts increased by 21 percent compared to last year, reaching 36 million.

Technological Innovations and Infrastructure

Whoosh is implementing a number of technological solutions to make its services even more convenient. The following innovations are serving to increase user activity:

The ability to start trips via special SMS messages;

Deep integration with urban infrastructure;

An intelligent analysis system for scooter placement.

This trend is also relevant for neighboring markets such as Uzbekistan. While traffic congestion problems are intensifying in large megapolises like Tashkent, the efficiency-based model of kicksharing services can play an important role in reducing transport loads.

According to experts, the kicksharing market is now moving from extensive development to an intensive stage. That is, instead of buying more scooters, companies are trying to increase revenue through smart management of existing assets and increasing customer loyalty. This helps form a sustainable business model in the long term.