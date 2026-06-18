Computex 2026: Ocypus Unveils Variable Geometry Cooling Systems

At the prestigious Computex 2026 exhibition in Taiwan, the Ocypus brand showcased new products that will amaze computer enthusiasts. The company presented not only traditional liquid cooling systems (AIO), but also mechanically variable devices that dynamically manage airflow inside the case. These innovations are expected to take the efficiency and aesthetics of modern gaming PCs to a new level. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The star of the presentation was the Omega L36 Ultra ENG Limited model. This 360 mm cooling system will be produced in limited quantities—only 200 units. The unique feature of the device is that when the CPU temperature rises, special "petals" on the pump block open, changing its geometry. Together with the internal fan, this mechanism provides additional air not only to the CPU but also to the surrounding VRM radiators and RAM modules. According to ixbt.com, the price of this exclusive model is set at 300 dollars.

New Approaches to Cooling Systems

The company also offers the Omega L36 Air ARGB model for the mass market. While its price is twice as cheap as the Ultra version (160 dollars), its capabilities are no less. It features a 3.5-inch display and a movable frame that expands based on temperature. Additionally, the Delta L36 Elite ARGB Digital model was demonstrated. Ocypus engineers used a mirrored surface with a holographic effect instead of a standard OLED screen, giving the device a distinct futuristic look.

Another interesting series is the Sigma L36 EX and L42 EX models, equipped with nearly square 3.95-inch screens. Through these displays, users can monitor system parameters, various animations, or videos using special software. The larger model with a 420 mm radiator is designed for high-performance CPUs, offering efficient heat dissipation capabilities.

Modern and Functional Cases

Delta C40: A compact model with a front panel consisting of wooden trim and a metal mesh.

A compact model with a front panel consisting of wooden trim and a metal mesh. Sigma C50 Air ARGB: A vertical case with a curved front glass and the possibility of installing a separate 5.5-inch IPS screen.

A vertical case with a curved front glass and the possibility of installing a separate 5.5-inch IPS screen. Iota C74 Curve ARGB: An "aquarium" type case with seamlessly curved glass on the front and side.

In addition to cooling systems, Ocypus showed three new cases:

The Iota C74 model is equipped with five ARGB fans, and one of its corners is designed in a cut-out shape. This design serves to direct airflow directly to the center of the system. In all new cases, buttons and ports are moved to the front for user convenience, as such beautiful devices are typically placed on the desk.

If these novelties enter the Uzbekistan market, they will be ideal for esports fans and builders of high-power workstations. Ocypus's technical solutions show they can compete with giants like ASUS or MSI in the market.