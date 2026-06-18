Google Testing New reCAPTCHA System: Hand Gestures Now Required

Google has begun testing a completely new method to combat AI bots. Now, users will have to perform specific hand gestures in front of the camera to prove they are a real person. This technology is the next step toward abandoning traditional image selection or distorted character entry methods. This was reported by Ixbt.com report says.

According to ixbt.com, the new reCAPTCHA system requests camera access and suggests performing simple gestures. The system analyzes a short video and identifies 21 key points (coordinates) of the human palm. Through this set of measurements, algorithms distinguish whether the movement is performed by a live person or an automated script.

Security and Privacy Issues

Google representatives emphasize that users' personal data will not be at risk during this process. According to the company's statement, the video is not linked to the user's identity, no audio is recorded, and all video materials are immediately deleted once the check is complete. In technical terms, this method is called "liveness detection".

The introduction of the new system is linked to the development of AI agents. Currently, modern bots easily bypass simple visual CAPTCHA tests. The new approach is expected to be an effective barrier against mass account registration, login attempts using stolen passwords, and other types of online fraud.

User Reactions and Criticisms

However, this news has caused serious debate among cybersecurity experts and ordinary users. Many emphasize that the mandatory use of the camera is an invasion of privacy. In discussions on the X social network, users expressed concern about the active integration of biometric data into online identification.

Another group of critics doubts the effectiveness of this method. They believe that hackers may find ways to deceive this system using virtual cameras or synthesized (deepfake) videos. Nevertheless, Google continues to work on hand gesture recognition technologies.

As a reminder, Google previously introduced a hand-raising gesture recognition function on the Google Meet platform. Additionally, the company is conducting patent research on technologies that would allow tracking hand movements using acoustic signals without the need for a camera. For users in Uzbekistan, this novelty may become a common occurrence when using Google services in the near future.