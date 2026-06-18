Oppo Reno 15A Unveiled: 7000 mAh Battery and IP69 Protection

Oppo, a well-established player in the smartphone market, has unveiled its new Reno 15A model without any fanfare. This device stands out among mid-range representatives with its extraordinary battery capacity and durability in extreme conditions. According to ixbt.com, the new smartphone is an improved version of the Reno 15F model introduced earlier this year. Ixbt.com reports .

The device's primary advantage is its power source. Engineers have successfully integrated a massive 7000 mAh battery into the chassis. This figure is a record for modern smartphones and guarantees several days of autonomous operation for the user. Additionally, 80 W fast charging technology allows such a large battery to be filled in a short time.

Screen and Performance Features

The Oppo Reno 15A is equipped with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display supporting a 120 Hz refresh rate. The Full HD+ screen reaches a brightness of up to 1400 nits, ensuring a clear image even on sunny days. The display surface is covered with AGC Dragontrail STAR D+ protective glass, and the fingerprint scanner is located directly under the screen.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor is responsible for the smartphone's performance. The device is equipped with LPDDR4X RAM and internal storage based on the UFS 3.1 standard. This combination provides sufficient power for daily tasks and games. Additionally, users can expand the storage capacity via a microSD memory card.

Camera and Extreme Protection

Camera capabilities have not been overlooked. The main block consists of three modules:

a 50 megapixel main sensor (with OIS optical stabilization);

an 8 megapixel wide-angle lens;

a 2 megapixel macro module.

For selfie enthusiasts, a high-resolution 50 megapixel front camera is installed, allowing for the creation of quality content for social networks.

It is worth noting that the Oppo Reno 15A body is protected according to IP66, IP68, and even IP69 standards. This means the smartphone is not only afraid of falling into water but also of high-pressure hot water jets. For software, the ColorOS 16 interface based on Android 16 was chosen. The starting price of the device on the Japanese market is approximately 400 dollars. There is currently no official information regarding its entry into the Uzbekistan market, but given that the Reno series has its fans in our country, its appearance is highly likely.