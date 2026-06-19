Unique Ice-Resistant Floating Solar Power Plant Created in Canada

·9·Technology
Unique Ice-Resistant Floating Solar Power Plant Created in Canada

Canadian researchers have developed an unusual floating solar power plant capable of operating continuously even in extreme cold and freezing water bodies. This technology allows for the efficient use of renewable energy sources even in the northernmost regions. According to Ixbt.com, reports .

For traditional floating solar panels, the ice layer during the winter season is the greatest risk. The expansion and movement of ice can quickly destroy plastic platforms. To solve this problem, Canadian engineers used a waterproof flexible foam material and a system of air bubbles.

Anti-ice bubble technology

The core of the system is an aeration pump installed at the bottom of the water. According to ixbt.com, the pump drives air to the bottom, and the rising bubbles bring the lower warm layers of water to the surface. As a result, an open water area that does not freeze even in severe cold is maintained around the station.

Tests conducted in the province of Ontario showed that the energy consumed for the pump's operation is very low — it accounts for only 0.02 percent of the total power produced by the panels. The experimental device successfully produced 7.7 MW·h of electricity over one year.

The new design is distinguished not only by its durability but also by its efficiency. According to the researchers' calculations, the efficiency of this system is 2.7 percent higher than that of traditional floating platforms. This is explained by the panels' close proximity to the water and natural cooling.

Water conservation and future prospects

In addition to electricity production, this technology is also environmentally beneficial. The panels block sunlight and wind from the water surface, significantly reducing evaporation. Scientists note that by covering half of a small pond's surface with such panels, hundreds of cubic meters of water can be saved annually.

Such technologies could be relevant in the future for regions with sharply changing climates and limited water resources, such as Uzbekistan. This solution would be particularly useful for generating electricity in reservoirs that freeze in winter and preventing evaporation in summer.

The next phase of the project is currently being planned. Researchers aim to test the technology in larger water bodies and commercial facilities. If the tests are successful, the scope of solar energy use in northern countries is expected to expand sharply.

TechnologySolar EnergyCanadaInnovationEcology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Baseten Startup Raises $1.5 Billion, Sharply Increasing Market ValueBaseten Startup Raises $1.5 Billion, Sharply Increasing Market ValueToday, 21:26China Launches Production of Ultra-Pure Silicon-28 for Quantum ChipsChina Launches Production of Ultra-Pure Silicon-28 for Quantum ChipsToday, 21:25Plastic Processors and Fake Chips: GeForce RTX 4090 Dummies Appear on MarketsPlastic Processors and Fake Chips: GeForce RTX 4090 Dummies Appear on MarketsToday, 21:23Blue Origin Recovering After Explosion: New Glenn Preparing for Flight by Year-EndBlue Origin Recovering After Explosion: New Glenn Preparing for Flight by Year-EndToday, 21:21Physicists Discover Unexpected "Superconducting Puddles" Inside DiamondPhysicists Discover Unexpected "Superconducting Puddles" Inside DiamondToday, 21:15Snap spins off its AI division into separate company DotmoSnap spins off its AI division into separate company DotmoToday, 20:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released