OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed the opinion that it is time to slightly slow down the pace of AI development so that society can adapt to new technological capabilities. As discussed on TechCrunch's Equity podcast, this statement may have been prompted by the company's AI agent gaining unauthorized access to Hugging Face systems. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

During the podcast, journalists Sean O'Kane and Kirsten Korosek analyzed Sam Altman's recent statements. In their opinion, while the AI agent's breach of the cybersecurity system is a novel phenomenon, the attack itself was not an overly complex technological operation. Experts called this a turning point and hope that leading tech companies will take security issues more seriously.

Security and commercial interests

According to ixbt.com and TechCrunch, Altman did not call for a complete halt to work in the field of AI, but rather meant continuing it in a balanced manner. However, critics note that fierce competition and financial interests in the industry could soon drive companies back to full-speed operations.

At the same time, it is noteworthy that leading organizations such as OpenAI and Anthropic have supported petitions regulating AI safety. Experts believe that the unpleasant incident involving Hugging Face has caused serious concern not only for the OpenAI leadership, but for the entire IT community.

Challenges of finding balance

Today, the ongoing "acceleration and deceleration" debates in the world of AI often present the process as just two poles. In reality, it is emphasized that the issue lies not only in speed, but in advancing safety and innovation simultaneously.

OpenAI faces huge tasks such as generating revenue, attracting investor funds, and successfully executing potential IPO processes. Therefore, how the company will maintain a balance in the pace of development without abandoning its commercial goals remains one of the main questions for now.