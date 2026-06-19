China Launches Production of Ultra-Pure Silicon-28 for Quantum Chips

·12·Technology
China Launches Production of Ultra-Pure Silicon-28 for Quantum Chips

China has made a major breakthrough in the tech world by successfully implementing the industrial-scale production of the silicon-28 isotope, which is vital for quantum processors. According to Ixbt.com, the purity level of this material exceeds 99.99%, serving as the foundation for future quantum computers. This achievement was realized by specialists from the Radioisotope Physicochemical Engineering Institute (RIPCENI) within the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC). Ixbt.com reports .

The importance of the silicon-28 isotope in quantum computing technologies is incomparable. The mixture of various isotopes in ordinary silicon causes vibrations in the atomic lattice, which negatively affects the stability of qubits (quantum bits). Ultra-pure silicon-28 drastically reduces "background noise" and allows quantum states to be maintained longer. This, in turn, paves the way for error-free execution of complex calculations.

A Significant Step Toward Technological Independence

Chinese scientist Yu Dapeng noted that using such high-purity material enables large-scale control of qubits in quantum systems. This means scientists can now create architectures capable of controlling a vast number of quantum elements simultaneously without losing stability. This marks a transition from laboratory experiments to real industrial engineering.

The project serves as a foundation not only for information technology but also for other strategic sectors. According to CNNC, the stable isotope line is widely used in nuclear energy, medicine, the aerospace industry, and fundamental physics research. For instance, these isotopes are indispensable in medical diagnostics and radiotherapy processes.

Currently, the RIPCENI institute has mastered 26 types of stable isotopes of 12 elements, including molybdenum, tellurium, nickel, zinc, and ytterbium. The mass production of silicon-28 allows China to take full control of the quantum chip production chain, reducing dependence on external suppliers.

This news further strengthens China's position in the global technological race. Since quantum computers can solve problems impossible for traditional supercomputers in seconds, possessing this raw material base is a strategic advantage. China is now moving from laboratory walls to the stage of applying quantum technologies to the real economy.

ChinaQuantum ComputerTechnologySilicon-28CNNC
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