Chinese Scientists Create Long-Lasting Solid-State Battery for Electric Vehicles

·36·Technology
Chinese Scientists Create Long-Lasting Solid-State Battery for Electric Vehicles

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences have announced a significant breakthrough in the energy sector. The new type of organic-inorganic composite gel electrolyte they developed will significantly extend the service life of electric vehicle batteries. This technology is aimed at solving the problem of capacity degradation, the weakest point of modern batteries. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The new architecture is designed to eliminate traditional barriers at the interface of solid-state electrolytes. Researchers succeeded in reshaping the chemical composition of polyvinylidene fluoride using lithium oxychloride. As a result, a special network emerged that ensures continuous and low-resistance movement of lithium ions. This discovery combines the high conductivity of inorganic elements with the flexibility of organic polymers.

Technical Specifications and Stability

According to laboratory tests, the new electrolyte has an optimal ionic conductivity of 2.73 x 10-4 Sm/cm. Additionally, it demonstrated an electrochemical window higher than 4.78 Volts. These indicators guarantee that the battery operates safely and efficiently even under high voltage.

In terms of mechanical durability, the new development also showed high results. The Young's modulus of the material was 892.53 MPa, which allows for reliable protection of the battery's internal structures from external pressure and deformations. Such strength reduces the risk of battery combustion resulting from physical damage.

The most impressive result was recorded in the battery's durability tests. Full cells using a nickel-cobalt-aluminum cathode retained 84.15 percent of their capacity even after 350 charging cycles. For comparison, these indicators are significantly higher than those of traditional oxide batteries based on lithium, lanthanum, zirconium, and titanium.

Industrial Significance

Currently, one of the biggest problems for electric vehicle owners is the loss of battery capacity after several years of use. This development by Chinese scientists brings us closer to the "eternal battery" concept pursued by Tesla and other major manufacturers. According to Ixbt.com, the new design demonstrated stable operation for over 2500 hours at a current density of 0.1 mA/cm2.

If this technology is implemented in mass production, not only will the range of electric vehicles increase, but their value on the secondary market will also stabilize. This is because the long-term preservation of battery capacity is the main factor determining the overall service life of the car.

TechnologyElectric VehicleBatteryInnovationChina
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Mach Industries, Founded by MIT Student, Conquers Military Tech MarketMach Industries, Founded by MIT Student, Conquers Military Tech MarketToday, 10:59Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Arrives at Launch Site to Unveil Cosmic SecretsNancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Arrives at Launch Site to Unveil Cosmic SecretsToday, 10:22Germany Takes Major Step Toward "Artificial Sun": New Research Center OpenedGermany Takes Major Step Toward "Artificial Sun": New Research Center OpenedToday, 09:21Chinese Scientists Create Digital Twin for Optical ComputersChinese Scientists Create Digital Twin for Optical ComputersToday, 08:59Oppo Unveils New Reno 16 Smartphones and Unique Bubble AccessoryOppo Unveils New Reno 16 Smartphones and Unique Bubble AccessoryToday, 08:24AI-powered carts begin tracking shoppers in US supermarketsAI-powered carts begin tracking shoppers in US supermarketsToday, 07:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released