Chinese Scientists Create Long-Lasting Solid-State Battery for Electric Vehicles

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences have announced a significant breakthrough in the energy sector. The new type of organic-inorganic composite gel electrolyte they developed will significantly extend the service life of electric vehicle batteries. This technology is aimed at solving the problem of capacity degradation, the weakest point of modern batteries. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The new architecture is designed to eliminate traditional barriers at the interface of solid-state electrolytes. Researchers succeeded in reshaping the chemical composition of polyvinylidene fluoride using lithium oxychloride. As a result, a special network emerged that ensures continuous and low-resistance movement of lithium ions. This discovery combines the high conductivity of inorganic elements with the flexibility of organic polymers.

Technical Specifications and Stability

According to laboratory tests, the new electrolyte has an optimal ionic conductivity of 2.73 x 10-4 Sm/cm. Additionally, it demonstrated an electrochemical window higher than 4.78 Volts. These indicators guarantee that the battery operates safely and efficiently even under high voltage.

In terms of mechanical durability, the new development also showed high results. The Young's modulus of the material was 892.53 MPa, which allows for reliable protection of the battery's internal structures from external pressure and deformations. Such strength reduces the risk of battery combustion resulting from physical damage.

The most impressive result was recorded in the battery's durability tests. Full cells using a nickel-cobalt-aluminum cathode retained 84.15 percent of their capacity even after 350 charging cycles. For comparison, these indicators are significantly higher than those of traditional oxide batteries based on lithium, lanthanum, zirconium, and titanium.

Industrial Significance

Currently, one of the biggest problems for electric vehicle owners is the loss of battery capacity after several years of use. This development by Chinese scientists brings us closer to the "eternal battery" concept pursued by Tesla and other major manufacturers. According to Ixbt.com, the new design demonstrated stable operation for over 2500 hours at a current density of 0.1 mA/cm2.

If this technology is implemented in mass production, not only will the range of electric vehicles increase, but their value on the secondary market will also stabilize. This is because the long-term preservation of battery capacity is the main factor determining the overall service life of the car.