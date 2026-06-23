Russia's Bulat Company Introduces Next-Generation Base Stations

Russia's Bulat company has significantly expanded its line of base stations designed for mobile network operators. The manufacturer, part of Rostelecom, has increased the frequency range of its devices to align with modern network requirements. This innovation is seen as a significant step toward modernizing telecommunications infrastructure. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The first prototypes capable of operating at 800, 900, 1800, 2100, 2300, and 2600 MHz frequencies were produced at the Russian telecommunications technology research and production association site in Saint Petersburg. According to ixbt.com, coverage of these bands allows operators to expand the network more flexibly across various geographical and technical conditions.

Increased Technical Capabilities and Power

The power of the signal processing unit in the next-generation base stations has also been increased. This change allows the equipment to be successfully deployed not only in remote areas but also in densely populated large cities and regions with high network loads. High-sensitivity receivers ensure a wide coverage area.

Bulat base stations are primarily designed to operate on LTE-Advanced and GSM standards. Additionally, the devices include the company's proprietary management system. This reduces dependence on third-party software, enhancing system security and stability.

Manufacturers emphasize that the new capabilities open up various network deployment scenarios for operators. This includes everything from providing coverage to new areas to increasing the capacity of existing networks. Currently, nearly 2,000 Bulat brand base stations have been successfully tested and are operational in the T2 operator's network.

As a reminder, in early June of this year, the T2 operator launched VoLTE (Voice over LTE) technology specifically through Bulat stations. This practically proved that high-quality voice communication can be provided using locally produced equipment. Experts remain focused on the future widespread adoption of these technologies across CIS countries and their impact on regional communication quality.