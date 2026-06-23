Russia's Bulat Company Introduces Next-Generation Base Stations

·28·Technology
Russia's Bulat Company Introduces Next-Generation Base Stations

Russia's Bulat company has significantly expanded its line of base stations designed for mobile network operators. The manufacturer, part of Rostelecom, has increased the frequency range of its devices to align with modern network requirements. This innovation is seen as a significant step toward modernizing telecommunications infrastructure. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The first prototypes capable of operating at 800, 900, 1800, 2100, 2300, and 2600 MHz frequencies were produced at the Russian telecommunications technology research and production association site in Saint Petersburg. According to ixbt.com, coverage of these bands allows operators to expand the network more flexibly across various geographical and technical conditions.

Increased Technical Capabilities and Power

The power of the signal processing unit in the next-generation base stations has also been increased. This change allows the equipment to be successfully deployed not only in remote areas but also in densely populated large cities and regions with high network loads. High-sensitivity receivers ensure a wide coverage area.

Bulat base stations are primarily designed to operate on LTE-Advanced and GSM standards. Additionally, the devices include the company's proprietary management system. This reduces dependence on third-party software, enhancing system security and stability.

Manufacturers emphasize that the new capabilities open up various network deployment scenarios for operators. This includes everything from providing coverage to new areas to increasing the capacity of existing networks. Currently, nearly 2,000 Bulat brand base stations have been successfully tested and are operational in the T2 operator's network.

As a reminder, in early June of this year, the T2 operator launched VoLTE (Voice over LTE) technology specifically through Bulat stations. This practically proved that high-quality voice communication can be provided using locally produced equipment. Experts remain focused on the future widespread adoption of these technologies across CIS countries and their impact on regional communication quality.

BulatLTETelecommunicationsRostelecomTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

AI and Video: Fika Jobs is Revolutionizing the Recruitment ProcessAI and Video: Fika Jobs is Revolutionizing the Recruitment ProcessToday, 18:22Vivo X Fold6 Launch Imminent: 200 MP Camera and Record PricesVivo X Fold6 Launch Imminent: 200 MP Camera and Record PricesToday, 18:22Major Update for Huawei Smart Door Locks: HarmonyOS 6.1 IntroducedMajor Update for Huawei Smart Door Locks: HarmonyOS 6.1 IntroducedToday, 17:20SpaceX Successfully Launches New Starfall Cargo Return CapsuleSpaceX Successfully Launches New Starfall Cargo Return CapsuleToday, 16:53Revolution in Batteries: Sodium-ion Batteries Show Resilience Down to -40 DegreesRevolution in Batteries: Sodium-ion Batteries Show Resilience Down to -40 DegreesToday, 16:29SpaceX to Launch New Starfall Spacecraft: Project HighlightsSpaceX to Launch New Starfall Spacecraft: Project HighlightsToday, 15:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released