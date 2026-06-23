New Era in Micromobility: Age Verification System for Scooter Rentals Being Introduced

·3·Technology
New Era in Micromobility: Age Verification System for Scooter Rentals Being Introduced

Safety in the use of electric scooters and micromobility vehicles remains a pressing issue worldwide, including in Uzbekistan. Yurent, one of Russia's popular kicksharing services, has begun testing a new technology that allows for the automatic verification of users' ages. This project, implemented through the "Digital ID" system of the Max national digital platform, aims to restrict minors from operating scooters. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Currently, this innovative solution has been launched in pilot mode in the cities of Saint Petersburg and Kaliningrad. By the end of the year, the system is planned to be fully implemented in all areas where the kicksharing service is available. Such technological approaches not only ensure road safety but also increase the social responsibility of companies.

How does the system work?

According to ixbt.com, users do not need to go through complex processes to verify their age. It is sufficient to go to the "Profile" section in the kicksharing app and press the verification button via "Digital ID". The main requirement is that the kicksharing app and the digital identification system must be linked to the same phone number.

The verification process is fully automated, and no additional documents are required from the user. Importantly, this process is performed once and does not need to be repeated when renting a scooter next time. This simplifies the user experience while providing the service provider with accurate information about the customer's actual age.

History of the technology's development

The "Digital ID" technology of the Max platform was initially introduced in September 2025 to simplify the purchase process of products with age restrictions. Later, the scope of this technology expanded, and starting from April 2026, it began to be used in fast check-in systems at hotels.

In the Uzbekistan market, electric scooter rentals have also become popular in recent years. In large cities like Tashkent, the issue of implementing digital identification systems to prevent road accidents involving scooters may become relevant in the future. Currently, local kicksharing services primarily perform identification via bank cards, but as international experience shows, specialized digital ID systems are considered much more reliable.

This news indicates that regulation processes in the micromobility sector are developing in harmony with technological solutions. In the future, such systems are expected to allow not only age verification but also remote verification of the existence of a driver's license.

KicksharingTechnologyDigital IDScooterSafety
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Meta Introduces Affordable and Modern Meta Glasses Smart GlassesMeta Introduces Affordable and Modern Meta Glasses Smart GlassesToday, 19:28News for Baseball Fans: Ribbie Converts Games into 8-Bit Retro FormatNews for Baseball Fans: Ribbie Converts Games into 8-Bit Retro FormatToday, 18:52AI and Video: Fika Jobs is Revolutionizing the Recruitment ProcessAI and Video: Fika Jobs is Revolutionizing the Recruitment ProcessToday, 18:22Vivo X Fold6 Launch Imminent: 200 MP Camera and Record PricesVivo X Fold6 Launch Imminent: 200 MP Camera and Record PricesToday, 18:22Russia's Bulat Company Introduces Next-Generation Base StationsRussia's Bulat Company Introduces Next-Generation Base StationsToday, 17:56Major Update for Huawei Smart Door Locks: HarmonyOS 6.1 IntroducedMajor Update for Huawei Smart Door Locks: HarmonyOS 6.1 IntroducedToday, 17:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released