Safety in the use of electric scooters and micromobility vehicles remains a pressing issue worldwide, including in Uzbekistan. Yurent, one of Russia's popular kicksharing services, has begun testing a new technology that allows for the automatic verification of users' ages. This project, implemented through the "Digital ID" system of the Max national digital platform, aims to restrict minors from operating scooters. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Currently, this innovative solution has been launched in pilot mode in the cities of Saint Petersburg and Kaliningrad. By the end of the year, the system is planned to be fully implemented in all areas where the kicksharing service is available. Such technological approaches not only ensure road safety but also increase the social responsibility of companies.

How does the system work?

According to ixbt.com, users do not need to go through complex processes to verify their age. It is sufficient to go to the "Profile" section in the kicksharing app and press the verification button via "Digital ID". The main requirement is that the kicksharing app and the digital identification system must be linked to the same phone number.

The verification process is fully automated, and no additional documents are required from the user. Importantly, this process is performed once and does not need to be repeated when renting a scooter next time. This simplifies the user experience while providing the service provider with accurate information about the customer's actual age.

History of the technology's development

The "Digital ID" technology of the Max platform was initially introduced in September 2025 to simplify the purchase process of products with age restrictions. Later, the scope of this technology expanded, and starting from April 2026, it began to be used in fast check-in systems at hotels.

In the Uzbekistan market, electric scooter rentals have also become popular in recent years. In large cities like Tashkent, the issue of implementing digital identification systems to prevent road accidents involving scooters may become relevant in the future. Currently, local kicksharing services primarily perform identification via bank cards, but as international experience shows, specialized digital ID systems are considered much more reliable.

This news indicates that regulation processes in the micromobility sector are developing in harmony with technological solutions. In the future, such systems are expected to allow not only age verification but also remote verification of the existence of a driver's license.