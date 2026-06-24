Global version of Samsung Galaxy S26 FE spotted in Geekbench: results lower than expected

·60·Technology
Global version of Samsung Galaxy S26 FE spotted in Geekbench: results lower than expected

South Korean tech giant Samsung is working on its upcoming Galaxy S26 FE smartphone. The version intended for the global market appeared in the Geekbench performance test database. The test results for this model, with the index SM-S741B, are causing various discussions among tech enthusiasts, as the indicators turned out to be slightly lower than previous forecasts. This is reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

According to ixbt.com, the new Galaxy S26 FE device is equipped with Samsung's own Exynos 2500 (S5E9955) chip. During the testing process, the smartphone operated with 8 GB RAM and the One UI 9 shell based on the Android 17 operating system. In tests conducted on the Geekbench 6.7.1 platform, the global version managed to score 2104 points in single-core mode and 7148 points in multi-core mode.

Regional differences and performance analysis

Interestingly, the variant intended for the South Korean domestic market recorded higher results. According to the data, the Korean version scored 2255 points in the single-core test and 7450 points in multi-core mode. This suggests that the power of smartphones entering the global market may be slightly limited.

Furthermore, in initial tests conducted in April of this year, this chip showed even higher results — 2426 and 8004 points, respectively. Experts believe that the current decline may be due to the software not being fully optimized yet or the frequencies being lowered to increase energy efficiency.

In the Uzbekistan smartphone market, the Samsung Fan Edition (FE) series has always stood out for its affordable price and features close to flagships. The global version of the Galaxy S26 FE model is also expected to enter our region. However, while the power of the Exynos 2500 chip is sufficient for daily tasks, how it will perform in heavy games and complex graphics work remains a question for now.

So far, Samsung has not officially disclosed the exact technical specifications of this device. The official presentation of the Galaxy S26 FE model is expected to take place in the second half of 2026. Until then, it is possible that the company will refine the software and improve performance indicators.

SamsungGalaxy S26 FEExynos 2500GeekbenchTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Elon Musk partner Valor Equity Partners launches new $2.5 billion fundElon Musk partner Valor Equity Partners launches new $2.5 billion fundToday, 18:59New Xiaomi Service: Battery Capacity Upgrades for Old SmartphonesNew Xiaomi Service: Battery Capacity Upgrades for Old SmartphonesToday, 18:57T2 Mobile Operator Allows Exchanging Excess Traffic for DiscountsT2 Mobile Operator Allows Exchanging Excess Traffic for DiscountsToday, 18:24Jeff Bezos-backed Slate Auto unveils affordable electric vehicleJeff Bezos-backed Slate Auto unveils affordable electric vehicleToday, 17:56China Prepares for a New Space Era: 7-Meter Reusable Rocket RevealedChina Prepares for a New Space Era: 7-Meter Reusable Rocket RevealedToday, 17:20Quantum Physics Revolution: Black Hole Mysteries Solved via String TheoryQuantum Physics Revolution: Black Hole Mysteries Solved via String TheoryToday, 16:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time