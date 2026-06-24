Global version of Samsung Galaxy S26 FE spotted in Geekbench: results lower than expected

South Korean tech giant Samsung is working on its upcoming Galaxy S26 FE smartphone. The version intended for the global market appeared in the Geekbench performance test database. The test results for this model, with the index SM-S741B, are causing various discussions among tech enthusiasts, as the indicators turned out to be slightly lower than previous forecasts. This is reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

According to ixbt.com, the new Galaxy S26 FE device is equipped with Samsung's own Exynos 2500 (S5E9955) chip. During the testing process, the smartphone operated with 8 GB RAM and the One UI 9 shell based on the Android 17 operating system. In tests conducted on the Geekbench 6.7.1 platform, the global version managed to score 2104 points in single-core mode and 7148 points in multi-core mode.

Regional differences and performance analysis

Interestingly, the variant intended for the South Korean domestic market recorded higher results. According to the data, the Korean version scored 2255 points in the single-core test and 7450 points in multi-core mode. This suggests that the power of smartphones entering the global market may be slightly limited.

Furthermore, in initial tests conducted in April of this year, this chip showed even higher results — 2426 and 8004 points, respectively. Experts believe that the current decline may be due to the software not being fully optimized yet or the frequencies being lowered to increase energy efficiency.

In the Uzbekistan smartphone market, the Samsung Fan Edition (FE) series has always stood out for its affordable price and features close to flagships. The global version of the Galaxy S26 FE model is also expected to enter our region. However, while the power of the Exynos 2500 chip is sufficient for daily tasks, how it will perform in heavy games and complex graphics work remains a question for now.

So far, Samsung has not officially disclosed the exact technical specifications of this device. The official presentation of the Galaxy S26 FE model is expected to take place in the second half of 2026. Until then, it is possible that the company will refine the software and improve performance indicators.