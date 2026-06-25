What happened after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Japan

A powerful earthquake was recorded in the northeastern regions of Japan. According to the country's meteorological service, the magnitude of the tremors was 7.2.

Although initial calculations estimated the earthquake's strength at 6.9, specialists later clarified the data, confirming its magnitude as 7.2.

It was reported that the natural disaster occurred around 07:30 local time near the coast of Iwate Prefecture. The epicenter was located 44 kilometers below the surface.

The tremors were felt particularly strongly in Aomori Prefecture. At the same time, residents of the capital, Tokyo, also felt the impact of the earthquake.

Official authorities stated that no tsunami warning has been issued so far. Therefore, no emergency evacuation measures have been implemented in coastal areas.

According to rescue services, four citizens in the cities of Hasikami and Hatinokhe sought medical attention with minor injuries. It is noted that both teenagers and elderly citizens are among them.