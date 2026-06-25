Ancelotti: "Brazil is now playing like a real team"

·29·Sport
Ancelotti: "Brazil is now playing like a real team"

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti evaluated his team's performance after a 3-0 victory over Scotland in the third round of the World Cup group stage.

The Italian specialist noted that the Brazilian players are now acting as a single unit on the pitch, which had been one of the primary goals set by the coaching staff.

"Right now we are playing as a real team. This was our main objective. Of course, we are not perfect yet and there are aspects we need to improve. For example, we can move faster when we have possession of the ball," Ancelotti said.

The Brazil head coach did not hide his satisfaction with the team's significant growth during the tournament. In his view, a cohesive and strong team like the current one is essential for success in the knockout stage.

"I am happy because the team has improved significantly and we look very strong now. Being strong in the knockout stage is very important. That is exactly the kind of team we have," the coach added.

Ancelotti noted that there have been many positive changes in the players' game compared to the first match of the group stage.

"Compared to the first game, our mistakes have decreased, the tempo of the game has increased, and our efficiency in attack has improved," he said.

For reference, the Brazil national team collected 7 points in the group stage. Finishing first in Group S, the Brazilians secured a place in the knockout stage.

Carlo AncelottiBrazilScotland
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