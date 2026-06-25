Cerebras Shares Plummet: Why the AI Giant Scared Investors

·25·Technology
Cerebras Shares Plummet: Why the AI Giant Scared Investors

Despite announcing positive first-quarter financial reports, AI chip manufacturer Cerebras Systems saw its shares drop nearly 20 percent ahead of the market close. This investor reaction was triggered by the company's forecasts regarding future gross margins. This situation demonstrates how fragile expectations in the stock market can be, even for tech giants. According to Techcrunch.com, news reports.

According to ixbt.com, Cerebras earned $193 million in the first quarter, a 94 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the company's net loss decreased significantly, from $23.9 million to $14 million. However, these positive indicators failed to stop the decline in share price.

Confusion over Margins

The main issue stems from the company setting its gross margin forecast for the current year at around 38-41 percent, whereas it stood at 47 percent by the end of the first quarter. Investors viewed this decline in profitability as a negative signal, resulting in the share price approaching the company's IPO price.

Cerebras CEO Andrew Feldman stated in an interview with CNBC that investors had misunderstood the situation. According to him, the temporary dip in margin is linked to the company's strategic expansion plans. While building its own data centers, the company decided to temporarily lease its equipment from one of its major customers to meet demand more quickly.

Strategic Decision and Its Consequences

This unusual step — leasing back its own product — allows the company to save time until new capacities are launched. However, lease costs put pressure on this year's profit margin. Management believes that while this is a short-term financial loss, it will serve to strengthen market share in the long run.

Cerebras is currently considered one of the most promising AI startups attempting to compete with market leaders like NVIDIA. The company's massive chips (Wafer-Scale Engine) promise high efficiency in training complex neural networks. The fate of this company is also interesting for technology enthusiasts and investors in Uzbekistan, as any change in the AI infrastructure market affects global tech pricing.

In conclusion, the situation surrounding Cerebras indicates that demand and expectations for companies in the AI sector are extremely high. Even strong growth rates may not satisfy investors if they are accompanied by doubts about future profitability.

CerebrasArtificial IntelligenceStocksTechnologyInvestment
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