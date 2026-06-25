Chip War Between US and Europe: Netherlands Opposes Washington

·27·Technology
Chip War Between US and Europe: Netherlands Opposes Washington

The technological confrontation between the US and China is dealing a serious blow to the interests of Europe's largest tech giants. During his visit to Washington, Dutch Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma expressed strong opposition to new restrictions proposed by the US Congress. The US MATCH Act bill aims to further restrict China's access to the semiconductor market, which could have catastrophic consequences for Europe's most valuable company — ASML. This is reported by Techcrunch.com report states.

ASML is the only company in the world that produces the most advanced lithography machines. Without these devices, it is impossible to manufacture modern AI chips. According to Bloomberg, the Dutch government is concerned that the next round of US sanctions will cause unprecedented damage to its economy and strategic enterprise.

The Importance of the Chinese Market for ASML

Currently, the Chinese market accounts for nearly 19 percent of ASML's total sales. If the new law is passed, the company will be unable to sell not only the most modern EUV (extreme ultraviolet) equipment but also older generation DUV (deep ultraviolet) machines to China. This would lead to a sharp decline in the company's revenues and a weakening of its position in the global market.

As ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet previously noted in an interview with TechCrunch, the equipment China is currently purchasing is decade-old technology. The US, however, wants to completely cut off China even from these older generation technologies. This situation is creating a chill in trade relations between the European Union and the US.

Geopolitical Pressure and Economic Interests

Dutch officials are attempting to explain the consequences of this bill during meetings with members of Congress. According to Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, for the Netherlands, this is not just a matter of trade, but a matter of national economic security. The US, fearing the growth of China's military and technological capabilities, is demanding sacrifices even from its allies.

Experts believe that the passage of the MATCH Act could cause disruptions in the global semiconductor supply chain. This would lead to increased costs not only for ASML but for electronics manufacturers worldwide. For developing markets like Uzbekistan, this could have an indirect impact, potentially causing an increase in the price of technological devices.

So far, the bill has not been fully voted on in the US Senate or the House of Representatives. However, Washington's determination in this direction is forcing European countries to reconsider their independent foreign trade policies. This "chip war" is expected to escalate to a new stage in the coming months.

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