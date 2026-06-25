Series of Powerful Earthquakes Spark Panic in Venezuela

·44·World
Series of Powerful Earthquakes Spark Panic in Venezuela

Two powerful earthquakes occurred in quick succession in Venezuela. According to reports, an initial 7.2 magnitude tremor was recorded, followed just 39 seconds later by an even stronger 7.5 magnitude earthquake.

The strong tremors were felt in the capital, Caracas, and other major cities across the country, damaging numerous buildings and infrastructure. Reports are emerging of collapsed residential and administrative buildings in some areas, with people trapped under the rubble.

Rescue services worked throughout the night searching for those trapped under the debris and providing aid to the injured. Due to the emergency, a special regime was introduced in Caracas hospitals, and additional medical staff were deployed.

The official number of casualties and injured has not yet been announced. However, preliminary reports from some regions indicate deaths and dozens of injuries.

Experts believe this may be one of the strongest earthquakes to hit Venezuela in the last hundred years.

VenezuelaCaracas
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