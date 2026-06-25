Former Infosys CEO launches startup to disrupt IT services market

·4·Technology
Former Infosys CEO launches startup to disrupt IT services market

Vishal Sikka, former CEO of the world-renowned Infosys, has set out to fundamentally reform the traditional IT services sector using AI. His new project, the Hang Ten Systems startup, aims to fully automate labor-intensive processes such as software development, integration, and maintenance. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to TechCrunch, the Hang Ten Systems project successfully raised $32 million in its seed funding round. The funding round was led by Mayfield, with support from prestigious investors including Aramco Ventures and Yahoo founder Jerry Yang.

For decades, IT consulting firms have earned billions of dollars by outsourcing thousands of specialists to large enterprises for software customization and support. Sikka now believes that a large part of these tasks can be performed by AI agents based on technologies from companies like OpenAI and Anthropic.

A new era in the industry: Will AI replace humans?

Hang Ten Systems has already begun collaborating with major clients such as Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and Fresenius. The startup's key differentiator is that it offers not just analytical tools, but "AI-native" projects capable of writing code, testing it, and modifying programs in real time.

Experts believe that the entry of an experienced leader like Vishal Sikka into this field is no coincidence. He held senior positions at SAP for 12 years and later served on the board of directors at Oracle. His experience and reputation could encourage large corporations to abandon traditional IT services in favor of AI-based models.

The startup is currently hiring new employees in engineering, sales, and delivery. While the company is headquartered in the US Bay Area, global expansion is planned. This is also an important signal for countries with developing outsourcing markets, such as Uzbekistan — in the future, IT services relying solely on human resources will not be competitive.

As a reminder, after leaving the management of Infosys in 2017, Vishal Sikka founded the VianAI startup. However, Hang Ten Systems differs from the previous project by specializing specifically in automating the process of managing and creating corporate software.

IT ServicesArtificial IntelligenceHang Ten SystemsInfosysStartup
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