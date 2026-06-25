Vinícius brace: Brazil crush Scotland (video)

·27·Sport
Vinícius brace: Brazil crush Scotland (video)

In the 3rd round of the 2026 World Cup group stage, the Brazil national team convincingly defeated Scotland 3-0. Vinícius Júnior scored a brace, while Neymar came on as a substitute in the final part of the match.

Brazil started the match very aggressively and opened the scoring in the 7th minute. Vinícius found the back of the net to put his team ahead. In stoppage time of the first half, he scored again to complete his personal brace.

In the 60th minute, Matheus Cunha scored the third goal, effectively deciding the outcome of the game. Neymar replaced him in the 76th minute. Brazil maintained their dominance for the remainder of the match to secure another victory.

Following this result, Brazil takes first place in Group S with 7 points. Scotland remains in third place with 3 points.

World Cup 2026. Group S, Matchday 3

Scotland — Brazil — 0:3

Goals: Vinícius, 7, 45+3; Cunha, 60.

Scotland: Gunn, Patterson, McKenna, Hendry, Robertson (Tierney, 46), McTominay, McGinn, McClean, Ferguson, Doak, Shankland.

Brazil: Alisson, Danilo, Magalhães, Marquinhos, Santos (Sandro, 82), Casemiro (Fabinho, 65), Guimarães, Paquetá (Martinelli, 66), Raphinha, Vinícius, Cunha (Neymar, 76).

Vinícius JúniorBrazilScotlandNeymarMatheus Cunha
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

DR Congo call match against Uzbekistan a "matter of life and death"DR Congo call match against Uzbekistan a "matter of life and death"Today, 09:07Ancelotti: "Brazil is now playing like a real team"Ancelotti: "Brazil is now playing like a real team"Today, 08:58Vinicius named man of the match for the third consecutive timeVinicius named man of the match for the third consecutive timeToday, 08:54Morocco beats Haiti in Matchday 3 to take 2nd place in group (video)Morocco beats Haiti in Matchday 3 to take 2nd place in group (video)Today, 08:46Switzerland defeat Canada, Bosnia prevail over Qatar (video)Switzerland defeat Canada, Bosnia prevail over Qatar (video)Today, 08:27Mexico advances to playoffs with 9 points, South Africa beats South KoreaMexico advances to playoffs with 9 points, South Africa beats South KoreaToday, 08:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"