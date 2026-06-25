Vinícius brace: Brazil crush Scotland (video)

In the 3rd round of the 2026 World Cup group stage, the Brazil national team convincingly defeated Scotland 3-0. Vinícius Júnior scored a brace, while Neymar came on as a substitute in the final part of the match.

Brazil started the match very aggressively and opened the scoring in the 7th minute. Vinícius found the back of the net to put his team ahead. In stoppage time of the first half, he scored again to complete his personal brace.

In the 60th minute, Matheus Cunha scored the third goal, effectively deciding the outcome of the game. Neymar replaced him in the 76th minute. Brazil maintained their dominance for the remainder of the match to secure another victory.

Following this result, Brazil takes first place in Group S with 7 points. Scotland remains in third place with 3 points.

World Cup 2026. Group S, Matchday 3

Scotland — Brazil — 0:3

Goals: Vinícius, 7, 45+3; Cunha, 60.

Scotland: Gunn, Patterson, McKenna, Hendry, Robertson (Tierney, 46), McTominay, McGinn, McClean, Ferguson, Doak, Shankland.

Brazil: Alisson, Danilo, Magalhães, Marquinhos, Santos (Sandro, 82), Casemiro (Fabinho, 65), Guimarães, Paquetá (Martinelli, 66), Raphinha, Vinícius, Cunha (Neymar, 76).