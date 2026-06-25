Vinicius named man of the match for the third consecutive time

·25·Sport
Vinicius named man of the match for the third consecutive time

Brazil national team forward Vinicius Junior was named the man of the match in the third round of the World Cup group stage against Scotland.

In the match where Brazil won 3-0, the Real Madrid winger scored twice in the first half, recording a brace. His active play put great pressure on the Scotland defense and played a crucial role in deciding the outcome of the game.

Statistical indicators also confirmed Vinicius's dominance in the match. He registered 10 shots on goal and completed 25 out of 30 passes, achieving an accuracy of 83%.

Additionally, the Brazilian footballer touched the ball 13 times in the opponent's penalty area, the highest figure among all players from both teams.

Interestingly, Vinicius has been recognized as the man of the match for the third consecutive game involving the Brazil national team. He previously received the award after the 1-1 draw against Morocco and the 3-0 victory over Haiti.

For reference, Vinicius Junior has scored 4 goals and provided 1 assist in 3 matches played during the 2026 World Cup. Thus, he is becoming one of the most standout players of the tournament.

Vinicius JuniorBrazilReal MadridScotlandMorocco
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