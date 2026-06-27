Elon Musk's mysterious "flying saucer" returns to Earth from space for the first time

·2·Technology
Elon Musk's mysterious "flying saucer" returns to Earth from space for the first time

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has taken another significant step in the field of space technology. A new and mysterious SpaceX device named Starfall was recovered from the waters of the Pacific Ocean with the help of the ship Shannon. The device, which attracted much attention due to its appearance, was successfully delivered to the Port of Long Beach. According to Ixbt.com, reports .

The Starfall project is a disk-shaped reusable capsule developed by SpaceX, distinguished by its unusual design. The device has a diameter of 3.1 meters and a height of only 0.75 meters. In the photos released to the public, the apparatus can be seen wrapped in a special tarp to protect it from prying eyes.

Technical specifications and mission goals

according to ixbt.com, this device was launched into orbit on June 23, 2026, from the SLC-40 site in Florida using a Falcon 9 launch vehicle. The lower part of the Starfall device, namely the heat shield, is made of carbon fiber and coated with a high-temperature resistant material. It also contains two composite overwrapped pressure vessels (COPV) and auxiliary compressed gas tanks.

This heat shield weighs approximately 700 kilograms. During the mission, the heat shield and the upper plate separate during atmospheric reentry. This is considered the first demonstration mission for SpaceX to test a system for returning cargo from space.

The main task of the Starfall project is the safe delivery of payloads up to 1000 kilograms from orbit to Earth. So far, SpaceX specialists have not provided a detailed report on the final results of the mission and the data obtained, but the intact return of the device is regarded as a successful step.

This news is also significant for countries like Uzbekistan, where interest in space research is growing. Cheap and reliable cargo delivery systems will enable the rapid return of samples or manufactured products from space scientific laboratories to Earth in the future. This is expected to start a new era in private astronautics.

SpaceXElon MuskStarfallSpaceTechnology
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