Video Showing Camera-Equipped AirPods Found in Apple macOS Update

·20·Technology
Video Showing Camera-Equipped AirPods Found in Apple macOS Update

Apple is preparing its upcoming new products, including AirPods earbuds with a built-in camera. According to a report published by MacRumors, a special video related to this gadget was found among the codes of the latest macOS update. This has sparked significant interest in the technology world and suggests that the launch of the new earbuds may be approaching. TechCrunch.com reports it.

The discovered video shows a man holding a book and interacting with the Siri assistant using visual information. The voice-over commentary states that the Visual Intelligence feature can analyze the surroundings and save interesting objects. This capability would allow users to examine objects directly through the earbuds’ camera and get answers to questions about them.

Technical Details and Software

The software code analysis also revealed warning messages that appear when the earbuds’ camera is obstructed. If hair or anything else covers the camera, the system will notify the user. Bloomberg previously reported that Apple was in the final stages of testing such a device.

According to sources, camera-equipped AirPods models will resemble AirPods Pro 3 earbuds in appearance, but their stems will be slightly longer. A special LED light indicator is also planned to show when data is being transmitted to cloud services. This could play an important role in ensuring user safety and privacy.

Market Competition and Release Date

Other types of gadgets, such as Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, the Looki pendant, and Rokid smart glasses, already perform similar tasks. Apple’s move may be part of a strategy to bring real-world intelligence to other devices before launching its future standalone smart glasses.

Bloomberg previously reported that Apple planned to release the new earbuds in the first half of 2026. However, with a new version of Siri expected to be introduced in September, the company may launch these camera-equipped earbuds alongside major operating system updates.

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