Honor Robot Phone makes its debut on the football pitch: 4D camera smartphone capabilities

·65·Technology
Honor Robot Phone makes its debut on the football pitch: 4D camera smartphone capabilities

The new product from Honor, which is causing a stir in the tech world — the Honor Robot Phone — has unexpectedly caught the public eye. This innovative device appeared in the hands of Spanish national team defender Eric Garcia while celebrating the team's victory at the FIFA 2026 World Cup. This event allowed us to see not only the design of the new smartphone but also its main feature: the robotic camera in action. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Videos circulating online show the footballer capturing celebratory moments, while the device's mechanical camera uses a built-in gimbal to automatically track and rotate toward the people in the frame. Renowned insider Ice Universe called this gadget the "main winner of the World Cup." Later, Honor also posted the video on its official pages, taking a humorous approach to the situation.

Revolutionary 4D camera and technical specifications

The main advantage of the Honor Robot Phone is its 4D camera, which can rotate 360 degrees. This technology ensures the subject is always kept in the center of the frame, which is especially useful for capturing dynamic movements and public events. Thanks to its mechanical gimbal, the device can deliver smooth, professional-grade videos without the need for external stabilizers.

The smartphone's technical specifications also indicate that it belongs to the premium segment. According to reports, it is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. This ensures that the device operates at maximum speed when processing complex AI algorithms and high-resolution images. The main camera module is also expected to feature a 200 MP sensor.

Considering that the Honor brand has a strong position in the smartphone market, the arrival of this model is sure to be interesting for local tech enthusiasts. Although the device is offered at a very high price, its robotic functionality could open new horizons for content creators and vloggers.

The company has now started accepting pre-orders for this unusual smartphone. Sales of the Honor Robot Phone are scheduled to begin next month. However, such a high-tech gadget will not be budget-friendly: according to ixbt.com, the starting price of the new model begins at $2200, making it one of the most expensive and exclusive flagships on the market.

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