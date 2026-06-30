Wildberries introduces IMEI verification system for premium smartphones

Wildberries, Russia's largest marketplace, is implementing a new procedure to ensure security in electronics sales and protect customers from fraud. Starting July 1, an IMEI code verification system for premium smartphones will be launched at all company pickup points (PVZ). This measure primarily serves to prevent device swapping or the delivery of counterfeit products. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to the press service of the joint company Wildberries and Russ, the new rule applies to Apple and Samsung smartphones priced above 40,000 rubles. IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) is a unique 15-digit identification number assigned by the manufacturer to every mobile device, guaranteeing the gadget's authenticity. By comparing these numbers, the customer can ensure they are receiving the original product they ordered.

New opportunities for customers

Under the new procedure, customers have the right to ask the pickup point manager to verify the smartphone's IMEI code during the order collection process. The verification is carried out by comparing the number on the product packaging with the number in the device's internal system. Importantly, it is possible to determine the international identification number without even activating the smartphone.

If the IMEI numbers on the packaging and the device do not match, the customer can immediately refuse to accept the product. According to Wildberries rules, in such a case, the item will be accepted back and the funds will be returned to the customer, even if the product packaging has already been opened. This rule is aimed at strengthening trust between sellers and buyers on the marketplace.

Control during the return process

IMEI code verification is becoming mandatory not only during product delivery but also during the return process. This measure is designed to protect sellers. In some cases, dishonest customers attempt to take the original device and return a faulty or older model in its place. Now, such fraud will be put to an end.

Considering that the Wildberries platform is actively developing for users in Uzbekistan, the introduction of such security measures in the neighboring Russian market could positively impact the quality of regional services in the future. For now, this update only applies to points within Russia, but the company is consistently improving security standards across all regions.

Experts believe that premium models from brands like Apple and Samsung are often targets for fraudsters. According to Ixbt.com, technical solutions like IMEI verification are expected to reduce disputed situations on marketplaces by 30-40%. This serves to enhance the reputation of the online retail giant.